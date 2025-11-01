Liam O’Brein leads Penn to win over Brown on Halloween Night

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Philadelphia: As the entire nation celebrates Halloween, the Bright lights of Friday Night College Football would come to Historic Franklin Field for an Ivy League battle as the Penn Quakers would take on the Brown Bears. The Quakers come into the game with a 4-2 record, while Brown made their way to Philly with a 3-3 record.

How the game went:

Penn wins the toss & Defers to the 2nd half, Brown starts the game with the ball & Brown would get down to the Penn 25 before the drive ended with Penn picking the pass off on 4th down & returning it to the 42 of Penn,

Q1 11:42 | Penn 0, Brown 0 PICKED OFF BY JOSH NARCISSE! That's how you start a ballgame!#FightOnPenn x #BEGREAT pic.twitter.com/Zdf759gzxV — Penn Football (@PennFB) October 31, 2025

A Few plays later, Penn would get the scoring started with 1 1-yard TD Run from Donte West for the 7-0 lead. Brown would respond from the Penn Touchdown with a 44-yard touchdown to even things at 7 with 4:26 left in 1st quarter

TOUCHDOWN!!!! All tied up as Ty Pezza get loose for a 44-yard catch and run for the score!!! Watch on ESPNU pic.twitter.com/gOR49dnVM7 — Brown Bears Football (@BrownU_Football) October 31, 2025

Penn would keep the drive going to start the 2nd quarter & end with a 9-yard TD from O’Brein to Owns for a 14-7 lead

The Quakers would add to the lead as RB Sean Williams Jr ran it in from 1 yard for the 21-7 lead & that would be the score at halftime. Going into the 3rd quarter, what could Brown do to get back into the game & at the same time make things challenging for the Quakers?

Penn got the ball to start the 3rd quarter & it would end with an INT. & Brown would make them play with a 12-play drive that ended with a touchdown on 4th down, which the RB would throw the pass for a Touchdown.

TOUCHDOWN!!! Pulling some tricks on Halloween! Rahman find Hill for his first career touchdown and pulls the Bears within 7 Watch on ESPNU#EverTrue pic.twitter.com/69STRRGzpD — Brown Bears Football (@BrownU_Football) November 1, 2025

The Quakers would respond from the touchdown as they came out & got a big run from Donte West

Q3 5:10 | Penn 21, Brown 14 PUP ON THE LOOSE! PUP ON THE LOOSE!#FightOnPenn x #BEGREAT pic.twitter.com/PLnvhqHT7l — Penn Football (@PennFB) November 1, 2025

A few plays later, Donte West would run it in for his 2nd touchdown of the game for a 28-14 lead. Brown would hang around and score a touchdown to cut the Quakers’ lead to 28-21 with 4:19 left in 4th quarter. After seeing Brown hang around, what could Penn do to end this game? They would go on a nice, time-consuming drive, which saw them get the ball down to the Brown 1 before taking a Knee for the win. Penn wins the game 28-21.

Postgame:

Penn Coach Ray Priore:

Penn QB Liam O’Brien

Final Numbers:

What is next:

With the win, Penn now goes to 5-2 (3-1 in Ivy League) & will look to add more pressure on the rest of the conference as they take on Cornell in their homecoming game on November 8.