Liam O’Brien Air attack leads Penn over Marist to close out Non Conference Play

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Philadelphia: The bright lights of Friday Night College Football would make their way to Franklin Field as the Penn Quakers would go battle with the Marist Red Foxes. Penn comes into the game with a record of 2-1, while Marist arrives in Philly with a record of 3-2. This would be the 1st ever game between the two teams.

How the game went:

Marist would get the scoring with an FG for a 3-0 lead. The Quakers would get on the board with a Touchdown

Q1 4:53 | Penn 7, Marist 3 Back on the board! O'Brien finds J-Rich's bread basket and we go ahead! 🚀#FightOnPenn x #BEGREAT pic.twitter.com/ecSIMy8StP — Penn Football (@PennFB) October 10, 2025

In the second quarter, while Marist was on the move, they would throw a pass that would go backwards & the Quakers would recover it & then make Marist pay as QB Liam O’Brien would run it in from 21 yards for the 14-3 lead

They didn't see it coming! 2️⃣ goes 21 yards to the house!#FightOnPenn x #BEGREAT pic.twitter.com/ig65LpCnXZ — Penn Football (@PennFB) October 10, 2025

Penn would take a 14-3 lead into the half. The Quakers were moving the ball, the Quakers attempted a 47-yard FG on their first drive of the 2nd half & they would miss it. The Quakers would keep things hard for Marist & got the lead up to 21-3

Q4 11:45 | Penn 21, Marist 3 It's just too easy. J-Rich nearing the 150-yard mark with his second TD of the night!#FightOnPenn x #BEGREAT pic.twitter.com/fduzQyIBM2 — Penn Football (@PennFB) October 11, 2025

Later on in the 3rd quarter, Marist would finally break into the endzone on a trick play, but failed the 2-point play. The defense for the Quakers would make some big plays & made things challenging for Marist QB Will O’Dell. Late in the 4th quarter, the Quakers would put on a nice time-consuming drive that ended with another touchdown for a 28-9 lead.

Q4 3:03 | Penn 28, Marist 9 🧃 is in for the score! Putting this one away!#FightOnPenn x #BEGREAT pic.twitter.com/fO5h8LKXY4 — Penn Football (@PennFB) October 11, 2025

The Quakers would go on to win this game 28-9 & now the Quakers go 3-1 on the season.

Postgame:

Penn Coach Ray Priore

Penn QB Liam O’Brien:

I asked @PennFB QB Liam O'Brien on the play of the OL in win over Marist #FightonPenn #Penn pic.twitter.com/n3ZcDNiCRn — David Malandra Jr (@DaveMReports) October 11, 2025

Final Numbers:

What is next:

With the win, Penn is now 3-1 on the season & will head into Ivy League with a road battle at Columbia & Yale before returning to Franklin Field on October 31 vs Brown