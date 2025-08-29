MLB September Call-Ups: Phillies Likely to Play it Safe in September

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

As MLB rosters expand on September 1, the Philadelphia Phillies gain two additional spots for the run to Red October. Fans are eager to see top prospects like Andrew Painter and Justin Crawford make their Big-League debuts, however, with the Phillies limited to a 28-man active roster and a 14-pitcher maximum, the team must balance immediate contributors with developmental opportunities. This often means the two call-ups will be practical choices—players who can provide bullpen depth or infield versatility rather than high-risk prospects. Still, there’s always a chance that the front office rewards a standout minor leaguer with a taste of big-league action before the season ends.

Likely September 2025 Call-Ups

Pitcher Options

RHP Max Lazar : A reliable depth arm with Triple-A success — 3.38 ERA and 21 strikeouts across 21-⅓ innings. He’s had some success with the Phillies and a practical choice to bridge innings.

: A reliable depth arm with Triple-A success — 3.38 ERA and 21 strikeouts across 21-⅓ innings. He’s had some success with the Phillies and a practical choice to bridge innings. RHP Alan Rangel: Already threw 11-innings with the big club the with a 2.45 ERA, he offers solid innings and versatility — especially helpful with José Alvarado’s recent return and bullpen juggling ahead of October.

Position Player Options

UTL Otto Kemp : Already made his MLB debut this season, earning roster trust. Had a strong Triple-A showing and is a versatile veteran pick-up to provide infield depth down the stretch.

: Already made his MLB debut this season, earning roster trust. Had a strong Triple-A showing and is a versatile veteran pick-up to provide infield depth down the stretch. C (and clubhouse DJ) Garrett Stubbs: A familiar club presence whose energy and clubhouse leadership could elevate morale down the stretch.

Who Fans Want to See

OF Justin Crawford: The Fightins’ No. 3 prospect is tearing up Triple-A — hitting over .326 with strong steals and on-base production. But his path is blocked by a crowded outfield, making a September call-up more symbolic than substantial unless playing time is guaranteed.

Top 100 prospect Justin Crawford brings home the bacon, swatting a two-run shot for the @IronPigs 🥓 The @Phillies‘ 2022 first-rounder is up to 43 multihit games this season and leads the Triple-A International League with a .333 AVG: pic.twitter.com/guKx2cRnzt — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) August 29, 2025

RHP Andrew Painter: A highly touted arm coming off Tommy John surgery. Management remains enthusiastic, but his Triple-A struggles (5.24 ERA) make a call-up a significant leap forward.

Phillies September Call-up Scenarios

Role Likely Addition Why It Works Pitcher Max Lazar or Alan Rangel Provides reliable bullpen innings and depth Position Player Otto Kemp or Garrett Stubbs Adds infield/utility coverage or clubhouse energy High-Upside Long Shots Justin Crawford or Andrew Painter Good optics, but logistically limited—could wait until 2026

Some Final Thoughts

Given the limitations of only two extra spots and a 14-pitcher cap, the Phillies are likely to favor immediate contributors over potential. Max Lazar or Alan Rangel and Otto Kemp or Garrett Stubbs seem most plausible and practical.

That said, adding Crawford or Painter could electrify the fan base, especially if the front office feels they’re ready for a trial by fire but it doesn’t look to be happening.