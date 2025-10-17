Philadelphia Phillies Eye Youth Movement to Complement Veteran Core in 2026

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

As the Philadelphia Phillies prepare for the 2026 season, President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski is signaling a subtle but notable shift in roster construction. While the club’s veteran core — potentially featuring re-signed mainstays like Kyle Schwarber and J.T. Realmuto — remains vital, Dombrowski has made it clear that a youthful infusion is on the horizon.

The Phillies’ front office has long relied on experience and established stars to stay competitive, but 2026 could mark the beginning of a more balanced approach. In his end of season press conference, Dombrowski noted the importance of blending emerging talent with leadership from the team’s veteran anchors — a formula aimed at sustaining long-term success while keeping payroll flexibility intact.

That next generation includes several intriguing names already within the organization. Outfielder Justin Crawford continues to develop as a dynamic top-of-the-order threat, while Andrew Painter remains a potential ace-in-waiting if his recovery from Tommy John surgery stays on track and he returns to form. Meanwhile, Otto Kemp turned heads during his time in the big leagues this season — showing potential and the plate and in the field — all while playing since July with a fractured kneecap, an injury only recently announced.

Also in the mix are Gabriel Rincones Jr., a left-handed bat with a bit of thump, and Aidan Miller, the team’s highly touted infield prospect whose tools and maturity could push him into the 2026 conversation sooner than expected.

For Dombrowski, the mission is clear: pair youthful energy and upside with the leadership and experience of the veterans who’ve defined the Phillies’ current era. If successful, the 2026 club could not only stay competitive but also signal the beginning of a more sustainable future in Philadelphia.