NBA Free Agency: 76ers Reportedly Sign Paul George to 4-Year Max Contract

The Philadelphia 76ers did not strike out on their attempts at adding a third star this offseason. The team, early Monday morning, agreed to a four-year, $212 million contract with nine-time All-Star Paul George. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski was first to report the news.

George, a native of Palmdale, California, had been on the Los Angeles Clippers for the past five seasons. He will now be moving to the East Coast to play in Philadelphia after president of basketball operations Daryl Morey gave him an offer he could not refuse. The Los Angeles Clippers were reportedly unwilling to offer George a four-year contract, leaving the door open for the Sixers to sign him. Philadelphia came into the offseason possessing roughly $65 million in salary cap space, giving them the affordability to offer George a four-year max contract.

According to reports from over the past few months, George was the Sixers’ “Plan A.” President of basketball operations Daryl Morey, beginning when he traded James Harden for draft capital and expiring contracts at the beginning of last season, successfully executed moves in order to maximize the Sixers’ salary cap space this offseason. His efforts are now bearing fruit.

In George, the Sixers are getting a player who can provide size, scoring and defense from the wing position. George averaged 22.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game for the Clippers last season. He also shot a career-high 41.3% from 3-point range on 7.9 attempts per game.

There are some concerns about giving George a max contract. Paying the 34-year old forward upwards of $50 million per year for the next four seasons comes with major risk. He will be 37 years old entering into the final year of his contract in Philadelphia. As George enters into his mid-to-late 30s, his production is likely going to start to decline. Add in the injury concerns: George has played more than 60 games just one time since the 2018-19 season. There is a lot of risk in giving an aging player with a lengthy injury history that significant of a contract.

However, ponying up a max contract to George is the right move for the Sixers to make. He is a perfect fit next to the Sixers’ other two star players: Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. For years, the Sixers have failed to surround Embiid with adequate, high-volume outside shooting. Those days will be in the rearview mirror with George now a member of the Sixers. George has been one of the league’s best 3-point shooters for much of the last decade. Over the previous eight seasons, the California native shot 39.5% from long distance on 8.0 attempts per game. George is seventh amongst all NBA players since the 2016-17 season in both 3-point percentage and attempts per contest.

George’s versatility also helps make him a perfect pairing for Embiid and Maxey. He can shoot both off the catch and on pull-up jumpers. George can also create for himself using his playmaking and ability to finish around the basket. His ability to succeed playing both on and off ball should diversify what the Sixers can do offensively.

On the other end of the floor, George is not the player he once was. After being one of the best perimeter defenders in basketball earlier in his career, both age and injuries have worn him down. However, he still has the size (6-foot-8) and instincts to be a solid defender. While he should not often be asked to guard the other team’s best perimeter player, George still has the tools to be a capable defender.

Signing George will take up the majority of the Sixers’ salary cap space this offseason. He is due to get paid roughly $49.2 million for the 2024-25 season. The remainder of Philadelphia’s cap space was spent in the opening hours of free agency on signing Andre Drummond. The Sixers also retained Kelly Oubre Jr. likely using the room mid-level exception, which does not have an effect on their cap space. According to Spotrac’s Keith Smith, the Sixers are left with roughly $9.2 million in cap space, assuming Paul Reed gets waived or traded.

There are undoubtedly some risks associated with giving the 34-year-old George a max contract. However, the Sixers view the Embiid-Maxey-George trio as having the potential to put them over the top. As the top of the Eastern Conference gets stronger, the Sixers made the move they felt gave them the best chance to compete with the reigning champion Boston Celtics. After a year of moves geared towards generating cap space, it all came to fruition with George becoming a Sixer.