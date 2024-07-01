NBA Free Agency: Kelly Oubre Jr. Reportedly Signs 2-Year Deal With 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers agreed to re-sign fan favorite Kelly Oubre Jr. to a two-year contract worth $16.3 million, as first reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The deal includes a player option for the 2025-26 season.

Oubre originally signed with the Sixers late last offseason for the veteran minimum. He played well above that price point, quickly earning himself a spot in the starting lineup. The 28-year old averaged 15.4 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 44.1% from the field last season. By the end of the year, Oubre had become an integral part of the rotation due not only to his play on the floor but also his constant positive energy.

The nine-year veteran proved to be a versatile player for the Sixers. In addition to his scoring ability, he settled in to become one of the team’s more dogged perimeter defenders. By the time the postseason came around, head coach Nick Nurse had enough trust in Oubre to let him be one of the primary defenders on Knicks’ guard Jalen Brunson.

The Sixers are using the room mid-level exception, slotted in at roughly $8.0 million, to re-sign Oubre. The nine-year veteran’s contract has no effect on the Sixers’ salary cap space. Bringing back one of the team’s key contributors at this low of a price is a good move for the Sixers. Oubre will likely play out this coming season before opting out of the player option for the 2025-26 season and cashing in, ideally with the Sixers, for a larger amount of money.

Oubre will likely be in the Sixers’ starting lineup next season. President of basketball operations Daryl Morey’s vision of the roster is appearing clearer as free agency gets underway.