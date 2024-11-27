NFL Source: Couple Eagles games down stretch in Mix for Flex Scheduling

Philadelphia PA: We are at the point of the NFL Schedule where the league can decide how to move games to fit the better networks and if the game has some meaning. For the Philadelphia Eagles who are 9-2 on the season & a lot of people want to see them

The Eagles Schedule the Rest of the way

Week 14: home vs Panthers at 1 PM- NO Flex

Week 15 Home vs Steelers at 4:25- Possible Flex

Week 16 at Commanders at 1 PM- Possible Flex

Week 17 at Home vs Cowboys at 4:25 PM- Possible Flex

Week 18 at Home vs Giants at TBD

NFL Source has mentioned that 3 possible Eagles games down the stretch are in the mix for Flex scheduling

The NFL has a 6-12 day window if they want to keep a game or move it as NBC has been doing Flex schedule since Week 5 while ESPN & Amazon Prime Video start their Flex Schedule in Week 13. Before the season, CBS & Fox can mark certain games that are untouchable to be moved, for those asking about Eagles Ravens, NFL Source said CBS made that game untouchable to be moved

The first game in question that is an option for Flex is Week 15 Steelers at Eagles which is set for 4:25 on FOX, NFL Source did say that FOX may have protected this game at the start of the season but the game is a possibility that it could be moved to Monday Night December 16 as ESPN/ABC has 2 games that night and one of the games is not a good one as Falcons at Raiders, the headline game at 4:25 for Week 15 is Bills at Lions, The Sunday Night game that week is Seahawks at Packers.

The Second Eagles game in option or Flex is Eagles at Commanders which is set for 1 PM & that game could be flexed to 4:25 as this could be for the NFC East or Sunday Night as the Sunday Night game that week is Buccaneers at Cowboys

The third Eagles game in Play for Flex schedule is Week 17 as the Eagles host the Cowboys at 4:25, Honestly, I don’t think FOX wants to lose this game as it is also the 2nd game the Eagles will war the Kelly Green Jerseys, if it were to be moved to Sunday Night, the game that is in Sunday Night this week is Browns at Dolphins

Week 18 is up for Grabs for everyone as ESPN & ABC have 2 games on Saturday & the rest on Sunday

NFL Source also said that NBC wants to get the Eagles on Sunday Night 1 more time after NBC gave up the game against the Jaguars earlier in the season.

Last season the NFL Flexed the Eagles at Seahawks game was a 4 PM game to Monday Night being the 1st ever Monday Night game being flexed