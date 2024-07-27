NFL Top 100: Lane Johnson Returns At Number 41

Since the NFL Top 100 list started and the Eagles had two players make the list, it’s been quiet as the countdown got down to 51.

On Friday, 50-41 were revealed and that’s where we find our next Philadelphia Eagles.

Once again on the offense, this was the first offensive lineman to make this year’s list for the Birds.

Lane Johnson, coming in at 41, makes his third Top 100.



He maintains the same rating from last season.

Johnson has, of course, played 11 seasons with the Birds since being a first-round pick in the 2013 draft.

He also has two AP All-Pro selections and five Pro Bowl selections over the course of his career.

Perhaps also of interest to Philly fans, safety Justin Simmons, who is still a free agent but has reportedly been looked at by the Eagles if his price comes down, was ranked 57.