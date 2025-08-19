On the Pitch, Updates on the Philadelphia Union

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Chester, PA: As we prepare to close the month of August, the Philadelphia Union continues to hold the top spot in the East & keep showing everyone why they should not be taken lightly. Here is an update on what has been happening with the Union.

Last time out:

The Union would fall in MLS play with a tough 1-0 loss to the New York Red Bulls at Sports Illustrated Stadium. In their loss to the Red Bulls, Goalie Andre Blake would get injured

Here you can see where Andre Blake is holding when he came off on Saturday vs NYRB.#doop #Philadelphia

🎥: RogerDoesNewYork pic.twitter.com/an73jRFFUa — Roberto Vinces 🇵🇪🇺🇸 (@VincesRoberto) August 18, 2025

We shall see the status of Andre Blake for their next game this weekend vs Chicago. If he can’t go, then Andrew Rick would step in. Rick has done well when he had to fill in for Andre earlier in the season. Head Coach Bradley Carnell will be speaking later in the week with an update.

Milan Iloski would score his 1st goal with the Union in the US Open Cup quarterfinal win over the New York Red Bulls

Team News:

The Union would announce that they have loaned goalkeeper Oliver Semmle to USL Championship side North Carolina FC for the remainder of the 2025 season.

Jakob Glesnes would get some news as he would get a new contract through 2027 with an option for 2028.

Jakob Glesnes is here to stay! ⚡️ Philadelphia Union has reached an agreement on a new contract with three-time MLS All-Star defender, Jakob Glesnes. 📝 https://t.co/xrMDoI8KBL#DOOP pic.twitter.com/jC9zTaTW9m — Philadelphia Union (@PhilaUnion) August 19, 2025

Drama in the US Open Cup:

The Union would take on the New York Red Bulls in the Quarterfinals & they would win the game in the 88th minute goal from Olwethu Makhanya that would send the Union to the Semifinals of the US Open Cup

Union will now play Nashville in the Semifinals of the US Open Cup on September 16 in Nashville

Former Philadelphia Union homegrown Paxten Aaronson could be returning to MLS play

🇺🇸🚨 BREAKING: The Colorado Rapids are finalizing a deal to sign USMNT attacker Paxten Aaronson from Eintracht Frankfurt, per sources: – Club record $7m fee + $1.5m add-ons

– DP deal for Aaronson

– Aaronson currently en route to Colorado More: https://t.co/OzWegm49fM pic.twitter.com/6Fl2K1XZ9q — Tom Bogert (@tombogert) August 20, 2025

Why does this involve the union? The Union will receive a percentage of the transfer fee Colorado pays. In November 2022, the Philadelphia Union transferred Paxten Aaronson to Eintracht Frankfurt & in the deal, the Union put in that they would retain a percentage of any future transfer fees for Aaronson.

What is next:

The Union will take on the Chicago Fire on Saturday at Subaru Park at 7:30 PM on Apple TV