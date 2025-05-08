College Basketball
Penn State Basketball: Reggie Grodin Further Extends Class Of 2025
The Nittany Lions have added their second recruit to the 2025 basketball recruiting class this week.
On Tuesday, that was via Croatian Ivan Juric.
On Wednesday, it comes in the form of NY guard Reggie Grodin.
Go B1G or Go Home #Committed #WeAre #HappyValley pic.twitter.com/ewTqsSCvSr
— Reggie Grodin (@Reggiegrodin19) May 7, 2025
The 6′ 5″ Grodin had originally been recruited and signed with Fordham, but after the firing of head coach Keith Urgo, Grodin began looking for a new program.
Grodin was active on both ends for the Newman school last year, averaging 10.0 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.5 steals per game.
The Nittany Lions hope that he can carry that level of play into the NCAA.
He will now contribute to an incoming freshman class that has five players in it.
The addition of Grodin now give Penn State men’s basketball a ninth scholarship player (potentially 10 should Yanic Konan Neiderhauser wind up returning), so they still have five spots available to look to fill out their roster.