College Basketball

Penn State Basketball: Reggie Grodin Further Extends Class Of 2025

Paul Bowman photo
By
Paul Bowman
Author photo
Paul Bowman Sports Editor

Penn State Great Valley MBA, Penn State Berks Undergrad, Eagle Scout and Vigil Honor, IT Service Manager. I joined Sports Talk Philly in 2017 and root for all the Philly teams (as well as their minor league counter parts).

All posts by Paul Bowman
Sports Editor

Published4 hours ago on May 07, 2025

Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Reggie Grodin

The Nittany Lions have added their second recruit to the 2025 basketball recruiting class this week.

On Tuesday, that was via Croatian Ivan Juric.

On Wednesday, it comes in the form of NY guard Reggie Grodin.

The 6′ 5″ Grodin had originally been recruited and signed with Fordham, but after the firing of head coach Keith Urgo, Grodin began looking for a new program.

Grodin was active on both ends for the Newman school last year, averaging 10.0 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.5 steals per game.

The Nittany Lions hope that he can carry that level of play into the NCAA.

He will now contribute to an incoming freshman class that has five players in it.

The addition of Grodin now give Penn State men’s basketball a ninth scholarship player (potentially 10 should Yanic Konan Neiderhauser wind up returning), so they still have five spots available to look to fill out their roster.