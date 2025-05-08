Penn State Basketball: Reggie Grodin Further Extends Class Of 2025

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The Nittany Lions have added their second recruit to the 2025 basketball recruiting class this week.

On Tuesday, that was via Croatian Ivan Juric.

On Wednesday, it comes in the form of NY guard Reggie Grodin.

The 6′ 5″ Grodin had originally been recruited and signed with Fordham, but after the firing of head coach Keith Urgo, Grodin began looking for a new program.

Grodin was active on both ends for the Newman school last year, averaging 10.0 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.5 steals per game.

The Nittany Lions hope that he can carry that level of play into the NCAA.

He will now contribute to an incoming freshman class that has five players in it.

The addition of Grodin now give Penn State men’s basketball a ninth scholarship player (potentially 10 should Yanic Konan Neiderhauser wind up returning), so they still have five spots available to look to fill out their roster.