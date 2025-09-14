Penn State Cruises to 52-6 Win Over Villanova, Improves to 3-0

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The No. 2/2 Penn State Nittany Lions kept their perfect start alive, surging to a commanding 52-6 victory over Villanova in front of a capacity crowd (tickets distributed, folks!) at Beaver Stadium on Saturday. With the win, Penn State improved to 3-0 on the season.

The balanced offensive attack piled up 465 total yards, splitting almost evenly between the run (228 yards) and the pass (237 yards). Senior quarterback Drew Allar completed 16 of 29 passes for 209 yards and a touchdown. Senior running backs Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen led ground efforts: Allen ran for 86 yards and a touchdown, while Singleton added 84 yards and two scores. Sophomore tight end Luke Reynolds caught four passes for 73 yards, averaging over 18 yards per reception.

Defensively, Penn State stifled Villanova’s offense all game, holding the Wildcats to only 179 yards total (96 passing, 83 rushing). Linebackers Amare Campbell and Tony Rojas registered sacks and led in tackles, while Dejuan Lane added key stops from the secondary. Freshman corner Jahmir Joseph seized the spotlight late with his first collegiate interception, returning it 49 yards for a touchdown.

With Big Ten play approaching, Penn State’s dominance Saturday sent a message: they’re ready to make push for a College Football Playoff National Championship. Next up, the Nittany Lions return home Saturday, Sept. 27 to host Oregon in the much anticipated “White Out Game” at Beaver Stadium – kickoff is set for 7:30 PM EDT, and the game will be televised on NBC.

Box Score

No. 22 Penn State 52, Villanova 6

September 13, 2025 – Beaver Stadium, University Park, Pa.

First Quarter

PSU – [11:22] Singleton 3 run (Felkins kick) — Penn State 7-0

PSU – [6:03] Allen 5 run (Felkins kick) — Penn State 14-0

Second Quarter

PSU – [13:38] Singleton 19 run (Felkins kick) — Penn State 21-0

PSU – [10:05] Allar 16 pass to Saunders (Felkins kick) — Penn State 28-0

PSU – [6:44] Felkins 37 FG — Penn State 31-0

VILL – [1:59] McGettigan 43 FG — Penn State 31-3

Third Quarter

PSU – [13:11] Allen 18 run (Felkins kick) — Penn State 38-3

PSU – [6:42] Allen 3 run (Felkins kick) — Penn State 45-3

VILL – [2:47] McGettigan 40 FG — Penn State 45-6

Fourth Quarter

PSU – [4:16] Joseph 49 INT return (Felkins kick) — Penn State 52-6 (Final)

Team Statistics

Penn State Villanova First Downs 24 10 Total Yards 465 179 Passing Yards 237 96 Rushing Yards 228 83 Turnovers 0 2 Time Poss. 32:44 27:16

Individual Leaders