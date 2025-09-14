Penn State Holds at No. 2 in AP Top 25 as Oregon Looms for Big Top-10 Clash in Happy Valley

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Penn State continues to hold steady at No. 2 in the latest AP Top 25 poll for Week 3 after a convincing 52-6 win over Villanova. The Nittany Lions’ offensive firepower and defensive dominance have kept them locked in behind Ohio State, which retains the top spot.

Meanwhile, Oregon, ranked No. 6, slid slightly but remains a serious threat as the season builds. The Ducks head to Happy Valley this Saturday for what is shaping up to be a pivotal top-10 battle in Penn State’s annual “White Out Game.”

Other notables in the poll: LSU holds at No. 3 following its win over Florida; Miami jumps-up; and Georgia remains a strong presence in the top 5. Notre Dame plummeted 16 spots after the Irish lost another nailbiter in South Bend to Texas A&M.