Penn State Falls in White Out Game Heartbreaker: Oregon Escapes 30-24 in Double OT Upset

Penn State’s annual White Out provided the atmosphere, but it was Oregon that walked out of Beaver Stadium with the statement win. Before a sold-out crowd of over 111,000, the No. 2 Nittany Lions fell 30-24 in double overtime to No. 6 Oregon on Saturday night.

Trailing 17-3 entering the fourth quarter, Penn State’s offense finally awakened. The Lions outgained Oregon 142–71 in the final 15 minutes of regulation, keyed by two clutch touchdown catches by Devonte Ross, whose four grabs accounted for 48 yards and both scores to tie the game at 17.

Senior quarterback Drew Allar completed 14-of-25 passes for 137 yards and two touchdowns, though he was unable to deliver the final punch throwing a crucial interception in double-OT. Meanwhile, Kaytron Allen churned out 54 yards on 12 carries and powered Penn State’s first overtime touchdown on a 4-yard run.

Defensively, Amare Campbell led the charge with a career-best 15 total tackles and Zakee Wheatley added 10 stops. Senior DE Dani Dennis-Sutton made a key impact with seven tackles and a key stop on the Ducks’ point-after-touchdown in double-overtime.

In the first extra session, both teams traded touchdowns to set up a dramatic second overtime. Oregon struck quickly, as Moore connected with Gary Bryant Jr. for a 25-yard score. Penn State’s hopes of answering ended abruptly when safety Dillon Thieneman intercepted a pass on the Lions’ opening play of the possession, sealing the Ducks’ victory.

The loss drops Penn State to 4-1, delivering an early blow to its College Football Playoff aspirations. James Franklin’s squad now turns its attention to Big Ten play, where the Nittany Lions will look to regroup quickly and keep championship hopes alive.