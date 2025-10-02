Penn State Hockey, Gavin McKenna to Debut on NHL Network vs. Arizona State

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The Penn State Nittany Lions men’s hockey team will open its 2025–26 season in the national spotlight. Their two-game series at Arizona State, Oct. 3–4, will be broadcast live on NHL Network, giving fans across the country a first look at one of college hockey’s most anticipated debuts: freshman forward Gavin McKenna.

Friday’s game is set for 10:00 p.m. ET, with Saturday’s matchup at 8:00 p.m. ET. FOX 10 Phoenix will produce the broadcasts, while NHL Network provides full studio coverage with analysts including Kevin Weekes and E.J. Hradek.

For Penn State, the exposure reflects its growing stature in college hockey. The program reached its first Frozen Four last season and has now added McKenna, widely projected as the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NHL Draft. The Canadian star dominated the WHL last year with 129 points and enters Happy Valley as the most decorated recruit in program history.

McKenna’s arrival also signals a shift in the NCAA landscape, as new eligibility rules allow former Canadian major junior players to compete at the Division I level. Head coach Guy Gadowsky has praised McKenna as a “fun” player to watch but also stressed the adjustment period that comes with jumping into college hockey.

The Arizona State series offers Penn State both a competitive test and a national showcase. For McKenna, it marks the beginning of what promises to be one of the most closely followed freshman seasons in recent memory.