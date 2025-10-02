Penn State Hockey Aims Higher After Frozen Four Run, Welcomes Elite Prospect Gavin McKenna

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The puck is about to drop on what promises to be a pivotal season for Penn State men’s hockey. Fresh off their first trip to the Frozen Four, the Nittany Lions enter 2025–26 with elevated expectations — and the firepower to match.

Earlier this week at media day, head coach Guy Gadowsky and his players painted a picture of a team both humbled by last year’s success and hungry to push further. With the departure of last year’s captain Simon Mack, leadership now falls to junior Dane Dowiak, named the 12th captain in program history. He’ll be supported by senior Jarod Crespo, taking on his first leadership role.

The Gavin McKenna Factor

The crown jewel of Penn State’s offseason haul is freshman forward Gavin McKenna, projected as the top pick in the 2026 NHL Draft. The Yukon, Canada native exploded in the WHL last season — notching 129 points (41 goals, 88 assists).

Gadowsky praised McKenna’s work ethic and hockey IQ, calling him “a different animal … he thinks the game differently.” That said, McKenna is well aware of the adjustment ahead: going from a WHL schedule of 68 games to a collegiate slate of around 34 means adapting to more rest, more training, and a different pace on and off the ice. He emphasized patience and developing his strength and conditioning as key to his transition.

Changes in Net and Veterans Returning

With 2024-25 starter Arsenii Sergeev having signed an NHL contract, Penn State faced a goaltending vacancy. The front-runner to fill that void is Kevin Reidler, a sophomore transfer from Nebraska–Omaha who posted a 4–1–0 record with a .920 save percentage. Gadowsky called him “Sergeev 2.0.” But freshman Josh Fleming also impressed in camp and remains in contention.

Offensively, Penn State returns strength. Hobey Baker Award Top-10 finalist Aiden Fink leads the list of returning scorers and has made clear his intent to build on last season’s success. Sophomore Charlie Cerrato, who played a major role during the Frozen Four run, will also step into a more veteran presence role.

On defense, the team holds firm despite the loss of Cade Christenson for the start of the season. Senior Mac Gadowsky, a transfer from West Point, emerged as a force last year — he led all defensemen nationally in goals and earned a Hobey Baker Top-10 nod. Another notable addition is Jackson Smith, a 6-foot-4 blueliner and the 14th overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft — the first first-rounder in program history.

Staying Focused Amid Expectations and Big Crowds

Even with all eyes on State College this season, the team is leaning into a simple mantra: take it one game at a time. “We’re going to have a target on our back every night … we’re not going to change what we have to do each night,” Dowiak said. That mindset is tested early, with a season opener against No. 14 Arizona State set for October 3–4.

The marquee event on the schedule may very well be the Beaver Stadium outdoor game in January, something the players have eagerly anticipated. Fink called it a “dream” to skate outdoors in front of a massive crowd.

Eyes on the Prize

If McKenna’s arrival, a deep supporting cast, and strengthened defensive legs are managed well, Penn State won’t settle for just another Frozen Four run. The Nittany Lions have made it clear they are chasing more — a first Big Ten championship and, ultimately, the program’s first NCAA national title. As Gadowsky noted, the true measure won’t come in October but in how this team grows into March and April, when trophies are on the line.

Quotes sourced from Penn State Hockey Media Day

Penn State Men’s Ice Hockey 2025-26 Ice Hockey Schedule