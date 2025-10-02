NCAA
Penn State Hockey Aims Higher After Frozen Four Run, Welcomes Elite Prospect Gavin McKenna
The puck is about to drop on what promises to be a pivotal season for Penn State men’s hockey. Fresh off their first trip to the Frozen Four, the Nittany Lions enter 2025–26 with elevated expectations — and the firepower to match.
Earlier this week at media day, head coach Guy Gadowsky and his players painted a picture of a team both humbled by last year’s success and hungry to push further. With the departure of last year’s captain Simon Mack, leadership now falls to junior Dane Dowiak, named the 12th captain in program history. He’ll be supported by senior Jarod Crespo, taking on his first leadership role.
The Gavin McKenna Factor
The crown jewel of Penn State’s offseason haul is freshman forward Gavin McKenna, projected as the top pick in the 2026 NHL Draft. The Yukon, Canada native exploded in the WHL last season — notching 129 points (41 goals, 88 assists).
Gadowsky praised McKenna’s work ethic and hockey IQ, calling him “a different animal … he thinks the game differently.” That said, McKenna is well aware of the adjustment ahead: going from a WHL schedule of 68 games to a collegiate slate of around 34 means adapting to more rest, more training, and a different pace on and off the ice. He emphasized patience and developing his strength and conditioning as key to his transition.
Changes in Net and Veterans Returning
With 2024-25 starter Arsenii Sergeev having signed an NHL contract, Penn State faced a goaltending vacancy. The front-runner to fill that void is Kevin Reidler, a sophomore transfer from Nebraska–Omaha who posted a 4–1–0 record with a .920 save percentage. Gadowsky called him “Sergeev 2.0.” But freshman Josh Fleming also impressed in camp and remains in contention.
Offensively, Penn State returns strength. Hobey Baker Award Top-10 finalist Aiden Fink leads the list of returning scorers and has made clear his intent to build on last season’s success. Sophomore Charlie Cerrato, who played a major role during the Frozen Four run, will also step into a more veteran presence role.
On defense, the team holds firm despite the loss of Cade Christenson for the start of the season. Senior Mac Gadowsky, a transfer from West Point, emerged as a force last year — he led all defensemen nationally in goals and earned a Hobey Baker Top-10 nod. Another notable addition is Jackson Smith, a 6-foot-4 blueliner and the 14th overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft — the first first-rounder in program history.
Staying Focused Amid Expectations and Big Crowds
Even with all eyes on State College this season, the team is leaning into a simple mantra: take it one game at a time. “We’re going to have a target on our back every night … we’re not going to change what we have to do each night,” Dowiak said. That mindset is tested early, with a season opener against No. 14 Arizona State set for October 3–4.
The marquee event on the schedule may very well be the Beaver Stadium outdoor game in January, something the players have eagerly anticipated. Fink called it a “dream” to skate outdoors in front of a massive crowd.
Eyes on the Prize
If McKenna’s arrival, a deep supporting cast, and strengthened defensive legs are managed well, Penn State won’t settle for just another Frozen Four run. The Nittany Lions have made it clear they are chasing more — a first Big Ten championship and, ultimately, the program’s first NCAA national title. As Gadowsky noted, the true measure won’t come in October but in how this team grows into March and April, when trophies are on the line.
Quotes sourced from Penn State Hockey Media Day
Penn State Men’s Ice Hockey 2025-26 Ice Hockey Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Location / Notes
|Time / Status
|Oct 3
|at Arizona State
|Tempe, Ariz. / Mullett Arena
|10:00 PM
|Oct 4
|at Arizona State
|Tempe, Ariz. / Mullett Arena
|8:00 PM
|Oct 9
|vs Clarkson
|University Park, PA / Pegula Ice Arena
|6:30 PM
|Oct 10
|vs Clarkson
|University Park, PA / Pegula Ice Arena
|7:00 PM
|Oct 17
|vs LIU
|University Park, PA / Pegula Ice Arena
|7:30 PM
|Oct 18
|vs LIU
|University Park, PA / Pegula Ice Arena
|6:00 PM
|Oct 24
|vs Stonehill
|University Park, PA / Pegula Ice Arena
|7:00 PM
|Oct 25
|vs Stonehill
|University Park, PA / Pegula Ice Arena
|6:00 PM
|Oct 30
|at Ohio State
|Columbus, OH / Value City Arena
|TBA
|Oct 31
|at Ohio State
|Columbus, OH / Value City Arena
|TBA
|Nov 7
|at Michigan State
|East Lansing, MI / Munn Ice Arena
|TBA
|Nov 8
|at Michigan State
|East Lansing, MI / Munn Ice Arena
|TBA
|Nov 14
|vs Michigan
|University Park, PA / Pegula Ice Arena
|TBA
|Nov 15
|vs Michigan
|University Park, PA / Pegula Ice Arena
|TBA
|Nov 21
|at Minnesota
|Minneapolis, MN / 3M Arena at Mariucci
|TBA
|Nov 22
|at Minnesota
|Minneapolis, MN / 3M Arena at Mariucci
|TBA
|Jan 3
|at RIT
|Rochester, NY / Gene Polisseni Center
|7:00 PM
|Jan 4
|vs RIT
|University Park, PA / Pegula Ice Arena
|5:00 PM
|Jan 9
|vs Minnesota
|University Park, PA / Pegula Ice Arena
|TBA
|Jan 10
|vs Minnesota
|University Park, PA / Pegula Ice Arena
|TBA
|Jan 16
|vs Notre Dame
|University Park, PA / Pegula Ice Arena
|TBA
|Jan 17
|vs Notre Dame
|University Park, PA / Pegula Ice Arena
|TBA
|Jan 23
|at Wisconsin
|Madison, WI / Kohl Center
|TBA
|Jan 24
|at Wisconsin
|Madison, WI / Kohl Center
|TBA
|Jan 30
|vs Michigan State
|University Park, PA / Pegula Ice Arena
|TBA
|Jan 31
|vs Michigan State * (Beaver Stadium)
|University Park, PA / Beaver Stadium
|TBA
|Feb 13
|at Michigan
|Ann Arbor, MI / Yost Ice Arena
|TBA
|Feb 14
|at Michigan
|Ann Arbor, MI / Yost Ice Arena
|TBA
|Feb 20
|vs Ohio State
|University Park, PA / Pegula Ice Arena
|TBA
|Feb 21
|vs Ohio State
|University Park, PA / Pegula Ice Arena
|TBA
|Feb 27
|at Notre Dame
|South Bend, IN / Compton Family Ice Arena
|TBA
|Feb 28
|at Notre Dame
|South Bend, IN / Compton Family Ice Arena
|TBA
|Mar 5
|vs Wisconsin
|University Park, PA / Pegula Ice Arena
|TBA
|Mar 6
|vs Wisconsin
|University Park, PA / Pegula Ice Arena
|TBA
|Mar 11/14/21
|Big Ten Tournament
|Campus Sites (Best-of-3 & single-elim rounds)
|TBA
|Mar 27
|NCAA Regional Semifinal
|Neutral Site
|TBA
|Mar 29
|NCAA Regional Final
|Neutral Site
|TBA
|Apr 9
|Frozen Four Semifinal
|Las Vegas, NV / T-Mobile Arena
|TBA
|Apr 11
|National Championship
|Las Vegas, NV / T-Mobile Arena
|TBA