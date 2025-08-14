Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles Soar to Sixth-Most Valuable NFL Franchise with Meteoric 25% Valuation Surge
In Sportico’s 2025 NFL franchise valuation rankings, the Philadelphia Eagles have climbed from 8th to 6th place—now boasting a valuation of $8.43 billion, up 25% from 2024’s figure of $6.75 billion.
This dramatic ascent marks their largest single-year gain since Sportico began tracking team valuations in 2020. Back then, the Eagles ranked 9th, with a value of just $3.35 billion. Over the next four years, they climbed steadily—from $5.95 billion in 2023 to $6.75 billion in 2024—before this latest leap
Now just behind the New England Patriots ($8.76 billion) and the San Francisco 49ers ($8.6 billion), the Eagles are nipping at the top five’s heels. Ahead of them remain the heavyweights of NFL valuations: the Dallas Cowboys at $12.8 billion, Los Angeles Rams at $10.43 billion, and New York Giants at $10.25 billion
Sportico’s valuation formula factors in enterprise value alongside team-related businesses and real estate holdings—so success on the field, smart business ventures, and infrastructure all play a part. For the Eagles, back-to-back Super Bowl wins (LII in 2018 and LIX in early 2025) have undoubtedly boosted their brand and bottom line.
Notably, in December 2024, owner Jeffrey Lurie sold an 8% minority stake in the team at an $8.3 billion valuation—aligning with these rising figures and signaling outside investor confidence.
All told, the Eagles’ stratospheric valuation trajectory reflects not just on-field excellence, but savvy ownership, branding, and fan engagement—positioning them as one of the NFL’s fastest-growing franchises