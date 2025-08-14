Philadelphia Eagles Soar to Sixth-Most Valuable NFL Franchise with Meteoric 25% Valuation Surge

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

In Sportico’s 2025 NFL franchise valuation rankings, the Philadelphia Eagles have climbed from 8th to 6th place—now boasting a valuation of $8.43 billion, up 25% from 2024’s figure of $6.75 billion.

This dramatic ascent marks their largest single-year gain since Sportico began tracking team valuations in 2020. Back then, the Eagles ranked 9th, with a value of just $3.35 billion. Over the next four years, they climbed steadily—from $5.95 billion in 2023 to $6.75 billion in 2024—before this latest leap

Now just behind the New England Patriots ($8.76 billion) and the San Francisco 49ers ($8.6 billion), the Eagles are nipping at the top five’s heels. Ahead of them remain the heavyweights of NFL valuations: the Dallas Cowboys at $12.8 billion, Los Angeles Rams at $10.43 billion, and New York Giants at $10.25 billion

Sportico’s valuation formula factors in enterprise value alongside team-related businesses and real estate holdings—so success on the field, smart business ventures, and infrastructure all play a part. For the Eagles, back-to-back Super Bowl wins (LII in 2018 and LIX in early 2025) have undoubtedly boosted their brand and bottom line.

Notably, in December 2024, owner Jeffrey Lurie sold an 8% minority stake in the team at an $8.3 billion valuation—aligning with these rising figures and signaling outside investor confidence.

All told, the Eagles’ stratospheric valuation trajectory reflects not just on-field excellence, but savvy ownership, branding, and fan engagement—positioning them as one of the NFL’s fastest-growing franchises