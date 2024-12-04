Konecny, Sanheim, Ristolainen Named to 4 Nations Rosters

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The 4 Nations Tournament, set to take place for the first time in February, will provide an opportunity for NHL players to represent their countries. This first tournament will feature four nations prominently featured in the NHL – Canada, USA, Sweden, and Finland.

It was announced back in August that Flyers head coach John Tortorella would be one of Mike Sullivan’s assistant coaches for Team USA at the tournament. On Wednesday, the player rosters were finally revealed, and three Flyers will be participating.

Rasmus Ristolainen was named to Team Finland, while both Travis Konecny and Travis Sanheim were named to Team Canada.

Ristolainen, 30, has one goal and seven points in 25 games this season. He has played for Finnish international teams multiple times in his career, including three World Junior appearances and a World Cup of Hockey appearance in 2016.

Konecny, 27, is leading the way for the Flyers with 13 goals and 30 points in 25 games this season. Konecny was also on three Canadian World Junior teams at various ages (WHC-17, WJC-18, WJC-20) and was on the Canadian World Championships team in 2017.

Sanheim, 28, has emerged as the Flyers top defenseman this season, with five goals and 15 points in 25 games. He has also played on three Canadian World Junior teams at various ages and was on the World Championship team in 2022.

The 4 Nations Tournament takes place in Montreal and Boston and runs from Feb. 12 through Feb. 20. The NHL pauses play on Feb. 10 through Feb. 21 for the tournament.