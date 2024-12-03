We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

What a week it was for the Flyers. After letting a 3-0 and 4-2 lead slip away in Monday’s shootout loss to the Vegas Golden Knights, the Flyers have carried a three-game winning streak into December, including a pair of overtime wins. Matvei Michkov scored in overtime again on Saturday, adding his name to an exclusive list.

The guys also discuss some possible news regarding Travis Konecny, Travis Sanheim, and Rasmus Ristolainen around the 4Nations Tournament in February, and look at how the goaltending has evolved over the last month.

They also look ahead to the next games on the schedule after a four-day break to open December.

Join Kyle Collington and Kevin Durso as they break it all down.

