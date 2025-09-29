Flyers

Flyers-Bruins Preseason Preview: Final Day Trip

By
Kevin Durso
Published September 29, 2025

Flyers-Bruins Retro Away

During the preseason, the Flyers have been doing day-of-game travel for preseason games. The fourth and final preseason game on the road will be on Monday night, as the team heads to Boston to face the Bruins once again at 7 p.m.

The Flyers lineup will feature more roster hopefuls as the preseason starts to wind down.

The Flyers roster for Monday’s game is as follows:

Philadelphia Flyers Roster 9-29-25

The Flyers roster once again features Rodrigo Abols, for the fifth straight game, as well as Nikita Grebenkin and Jett Luchanko, both vying for roster spots. Tyson Foerster will make his preseason debut after starting training camp in a non-contact jersey, another step toward being ready for the season opener in 10 days.

On defense, the Flyers are rolling out an all-bubble group with the likes of Emil AndraeHunter McDonaldNoah JuulsenDennis Gilbert, and Adam GinningDan Vladar will get the start in goal and play the entire game.

The Bruins roster for the game is as follows:

Boston Bruins Roster 9-29-25

Monday’s game will be streamed on the Flyers website.