Flyers vs. Devils Preseason Preview: Final Preparations

After over two weeks of training camp practices and preseason play, it all comes to a conclusion on Saturday afternoon as the Flyers face the New Jersey Devils at 12:30 p.m. This one final time on ice will be the last preparations before the games count on the 2025-26 season.

The Flyers will continue to use a primarily veteran roster with a few of the final hopefuls getting one last look.

The Flyers roster for the game is as follows:

Jett Luchanko and Rodrigo Abols are back in the lineup at forward. Nick Deslauriers and Tyson Foerster come out from Thursday’s game. Noah Juulsen slots in on defense for Egor Zamula.

Dan Vladar will start the game and play the full game.

The Devils rosters for the game is as follows:

You can watch the game on NBC Sports Philadelphia.