Flyers vs. Bruins Preview: The Rubber Match

Most seasons for the Flyers feature a late-season matchup against the Boston Bruins at a critical time in the schedule. This season, that won’t be the case.

The Flyers and Bruins will face off on Saturday afternoon for the final time in the 2024-25 season, with one team breaking the tie in the season series. The Flyers won the first matchup in Boston in late October, then the Bruins returned the favor later that week on Nov. 2. Just over a month later, and two very different teams will take the ice, the Flyers with an 8-3-2 record in their last 13 games since Nov. 7, while the Bruins are 6-2-0 record in the eight games since Joe Sacco took over as interim head coach on Nov. 19.

Game time is 1 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P Boston Bruins GP G A P Travis Konecny 26 13 17 30 David Pastrnak 28 9 17 26 Matvei Michkov 24 9 13 22 Brad Marchand 28 10 10 20 Travis Sanheim 26 5 10 15 Justin Brazeau 26 6 7 13 Owen Tippett 26 7 7 14 Elias Lindholm 28 3 10 13 Sean Couturier 25 6 8 14 Pavel Zacha 28 6 6 12

Owen Tippett has three goals in his last two games and appears to be heating up. Tippett also has four goals over the last eight games after scoring just three in the first 18 games.

Brad Marchand has also started to pick it up of late. He scored twice in Wednesday’s win over Chicago and has five goals in the last seven games. His other five goals this season came over an eight-game span from Oct. 26 to Nov. 9.

Ivan Fedotov is expected to start for the Flyers. Fedotov allowing two goals on seven shots in the first period on Thursday before being pulled in the Flyers’ eventual loss to the Panthers.

Jeremy Swayman is expected to start for the Bruins. Swayman got the win in his last start on Wednesday, making 20 saves on 22 shots. Swayman has won back-to-back starts after losing four of his previous five starts.

Projected Lineups

Flyers Scratches: Sam Ersson (injury), Jamie Drysdale (injury), Nick Deslauriers (injury), Erik Johnson (healthy)

Bruins Scratches: Hampus Lindholm (injury), Tyler Johnson (healthy), Parker Wotherspoon (healthy)

Lineup Notes

Flyers: The Flyers placed Nick Deslauriers on IR on Friday. That could open up a roster spot for either Sam Ersson or Jamie Drysdale . As of Friday, both remain on IR and are day-to-day.

The Flyers placed on IR on Friday. That could open up a roster spot for either or . As of Friday, both remain on IR and are day-to-day. Bruins: No changes are expected to the Bruins lineup.

Game Notes

Power Play: Flyers (16.5% – 26th), Bruins (11.8% – 32nd)

Flyers (16.5% – 26th), Bruins (11.8% – 32nd) Penalty Kill: Flyers (80.8% – 11th), Bruins (79.6% – 16th)

Flyers (80.8% – 11th), Bruins (79.6% – 16th) Recent History vs. Bruins Nov. 2, 2024 – Bruins 3, Flyers 0 (at PHI) Oct. 29, 2024 – Flyers 2, Bruins 0 (at BOS)

Flyers Leaders vs. Bruins Tyson Foerster: 5 GP, 4 G, 1 A, 5 P Owen Tippett: 9 GP, 3 G, 5 A, 8 P Travis Konecny: 30 GP, 8 G, 8 A, 16 P

Milestone Watch Travis Sanheim needs one point to reach 200 for his career. Scott Laughton needs two goals to reach 100 for his career. Sean Couturier needs three goals to reach 200 for his career.



Where to Watch