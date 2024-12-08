Flyers Postgame Report: Lead Slips Away Again as Flyers Fall in OT

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

After rallying back to claim a lead in the third period on Thursday, the Flyers let it slip away late. Holding a third-period lead again on Saturday, penalties were again a common theme as the Bruins ultimately chipped away.

The Bruins scored twice in the third to tie the game, then won it in overtime as the Flyers fell on Saturday afternoon at TD Garden, 4-3.

The Bruins got several early chances with the help of a power play, but the Flyers cashed in first in the game. At 7:24, just 11 seconds into their first power play, Matvei Michkov fired a shot from the right circle after a quick pass from Sean Couturier to make it 1-0 with his 10th goal of the season.

With 1:36 to go in the period, Michkov struck again. The puck bounced off an official right to Travis Sanheim, who quickly lasered a pass to the backdoor for a slam dunk goal for Michkov, his second of the game, to make it 2-0.

Through 20 minutes, shots were 9-7 Boston.

The Bruins power play got a third opportunity early in the second and finally cashed in. After a great save with an outstretched pad by Aleksei Kolosov on Morgan Geekie, Trent Frederic scored on a rebound seconds later to make it a 2-1 game.

In the final five minutes of the period, the Flyers restored the two-goal lead. Cam York came off the bench and scored on a high shot from the high slot to make it 3-1 with his third of the season.

The Bruins cut the lead to one again at 5:18 of the third. Frederic scored his second, picking up a loose puck in the slot to make it 3-2.

With under six minutes to play, the relentless pressure from the Bruins finally got the game tied. Brad Marchand got ahead of the field and scored through the five-hole to tie the game at three with his 11th goal of the season.

In overtime, the Bruins trapped the Flyers in their own zone, and David Pastrnak set up Pavel Zacha for the game-winning goal.

Jeremy Swayman made 23 saves on 26 shots in the win. Kolosov made 27 saves on 31 shots in the loss.

In addition to Michkov’s two-goal game, Sanheim had two assists and recorded his 200th NHL point.

The Flyers are right back on the ice on Sunday night to take on the Utah Hockey Club at 7:30 p.m.

Box Score

1 2 3 OT T Flyers 2 1 0 0 3 Bruins 0 1 2 1 4

Scoring Summary

1st Period

PHI Matvei Michkov (10) PP (Sean Couturier, Emil Andrae) 7:24

PHI Michkov (11) (Travis Sanheim) 18:24

2nd Period

BOS Trent Frederic (4) PP (Mason Lohrei, Morgan Geekie) 5:26

PHI Cam York (3) (Sanheim, Travis Konecny) 15:29

3rd Period

BOS Frederic (5) (Charlie Coyle, Mark Kastelic) 5:18

BOS Brad Marchand (11) (Justin Brazeau) 14:36

Overtime

BOS Pavel Zacha (7) (David Pastrnak) 2:49

