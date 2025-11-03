Flyers End Homestand with Sleepy Loss to Flames

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The Flyers have been victimized by low-event games multiple times this season. On Sunday night, as they closed out a five-game homestand, another one of those games went against them.

The Flyers suffered a 2-1 loss to the Calgary Flames at Xfinity Mobile Arena, dropping to 6-5-1 on the season.

A mostly uneventful first period resulted in a no goals, as the Flames had a 10-3 lead in shots.

Just 2:15 into the second, Calgary got the lead. Just seconds after a Flyers power play expired, Jonathan Huberdeau fired a shot through a screen that beat Aleksei Kolosov to make it 1-0 on his third of the season.

Through two periods, shots were 17-9 Calgary.

At 7:06 of the third, the Flames added another. Huberdeau scored his second of the game on a deflection of a MacKenzie Weegar shot to make it 2-0.

With 5:40 to play, Travis Konecny scored his fourth goal of the season off a face-off to give the Flyers some life, but they were unable to add the equalizer in the final minutes.

Dustin Wolf made 17 saves on 18 shots in the win. Kolosov made 19 saves on 21 shots in the loss.

The Flyers hit the road to take on the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night at 7 p.m.