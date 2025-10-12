OT Winner Waved Off, Flyers Fall to Hurricanes

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

In the final minute of overtime, it looked like the Flyers had their first win of the season. Within seconds, the goal that appeared to be the game-winner was off the board, and the Carolina Hurricanes were celebrating an overtime winner of their own at the other end of the ice.

Seth Jarvis scored with 16.7 seconds remaining to hand the Flyers a 4-3 overtime loss on Saturday night.

The Flyers were heavily out-shot in the first period, 16-6, by the Hurricanes. But the Flyers got the only goal of the period on a late power play.

Owen Tippett was in the right place at the right time, as a shot by Travis Konecny hit a stanchion and came back into the slot with 22 seconds left in the first.

The Hurricanes tied the game at 3:46 of the second. Logan Stankoven finished up a transition rush with a goal on a rebound to make it 1-1.

The Flyers had a quick response, moving back in front at 6:18. Bobby Brink finished off a nice forechecking shift with a quick release, beating Frederik Andersen to make it 2-1.

Carolina tied things back up at 9:07. On another transition rush, Taylor Hall finished things off with a tip-in to make it 2-2 with his second goal of the season.

In the late stages of the second, it was the Hurricanes getting the go-ahead goal. Jordan Staal finished on a cross-crease centering feed to make it 3-2.

Through two periods, shots were 28-16 Carolina.

With four minutes to play in the third, the Flyers tied the game as Brink found Travis Sanheim for a one-timer to make it 3-3.

Sanheim appeared to set Brink up for the game-winner in the final minute of overtime. But incidental contact with the goalie by Sanheim took the goal off the board.

Second later, Jarvis finished off a one-timer from Sebastian Aho to seal the result for the Flyers, their second straight loss to open the season.

Sam Ersson made 35 saves on 39 shots in the loss. Andersen made 20 saves on 23 shots in the win.

Brink had two points for the Flyers. Trevor Zegras picked up an assist for his first point as a Flyer. Nikita Grebenkin also had an assist for his first NHL point.

The Flyers now return home to start a four-game homestand with the home opener on Monday night against the Florida Panthers at 7 p.m.