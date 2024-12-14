Flyers Postgame Report: Kaprizov, Wild Down Flyers

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

In the first period, Travis Konecny was robbed on a glove save by Marc-Andre Fleury. Later in the period, Kirill Kaprizov cashed in for the first goal with a great shot from an angle. That set the tone for the day, one where the Flyers were just not able to generate much and the Wild took advantage of the opportunities they had.

It resulted in a 4-1 loss for the Flyers on Saturday afternoon.

The lone goal of the first period came at 14:18 of the period. Kaprizov fired a shot from an angle, banking it off the side of Sam Ersson‘s mask and in for his 19th goal of the season to make it 1-0.

Through 20 minutes, shots were 9-9.

The Flyers started to push play in the second, but a 4-on-4 opportunity late in the period allowed Minnesota to add to the lead. Brock Faber moved the puck ahead and sent Matt Boldy in on a breakaway. Boldy scored his 13th goal of the season to make it 2-0.

Through two periods, shots were 16-13 Minnesota.

In the third, Minnesota grabbed a 3-0 lead at 9:34. On a transition rush, Marco Rossi beat Ersson for his 11th goal of the season.

The Flyers got on the board with 5:42 left in the third. Travis Sanheim scored his sixth goal of the season to make it a 3-1 game.

Kaprizov iced the game into an empty net in the final three minutes for his second goal of the game and 20th of the season.

Fleury finished the game with 20 saves on 21 shots in the win. Ersson made 19 saves on 22 shots in the loss.

The Flyers are back on the ice on Wednesday night against the Detroit Red Wings at 7 p.m.

Box Score

1 2 3 T Flyers 0 0 1 1 Wild 1 1 2 4

Scoring Summary

1st Period

MIN Kirill Kaprizov (19) (Jon Merrill, Zach Bogosian) 14:18

2nd Period

MIN Matt Boldy (13) (Brock Faber) 15:21

3rd Period

MIN Marco Rossi (11) (Mats Zuccarello, Declan Chisholm) 9:34

PHI Travis Sanheim (6) (Ryan Poehling, Garnet Hathaway) 14:18

MIN Kaprizov (20) EN (Marcus Foligno, Jonas Brodin) 17:50

Game Statistics