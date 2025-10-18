Philadelphia Flyers vs. Minnesota Wild Preview: Wild Weekend Series

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The Flyers welcome in an opponent on Saturday that is right on theme for the weekend of Philadelphia sports. One night after the Sixers played the Minnesota Timberwolves in preseason play, and one day before the Eagles face the Vikings, the Flyers take on the Minnesota Wild.

The Flyers are looking to get back on track after falling to Winnipeg on Thursday. Meanwhile, Minnesota is on the back end of a back-to-back after a lopsided loss to the Washington Capitals on Friday.

Game time is at 7 p.m.

Sean Couturier has five points in his last two games, adding an assist on Thursday after a four-point game in the home opener on Monday. Couturier had a five-point game against Minnesota last October.

Kirill Kaprizov was held without a point for the first time this season on Friday. Prior to that, he had four goals and six points in his previous three games. Three of his five games this season have been multi-point games.

Dan Vladar gets the start for the Flyers. Vladar picked up the win on Monday against Florida, making 24 saves on 26 shots.

Jesper Wallstedt is expected to start for Minnesota. Wallstedt got the win in his first start of the season on Monday, making 31 saves on 34 shots.

Projected Lineups

Lineup Notes

Flyers: Rodrigo Abols and Nick Deslauriers come back into the lineup for Nikita Grebenkin and Jett Luchanko . Egor Zamula is also back in the lineup for Adam Ginning .

and come back into the lineup for and . is also back in the lineup for . Wild: No changes are expected for the Wild from last night’s game.

Where to Watch