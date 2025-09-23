Flyers

Flyers-Canadiens Preseason Preview: More Preseason Debuts

Kevin Durso
September 23, 2025

Two days after the Flyers opened the preseason, they are back on the ice for the next tune-up on the schedule of seven games. For Tuesday night’s trip north of the border against the Montreal Canadiens, with puck drop at 7 p.m., it will be nearly an entirely different roster.

Only two players from Sunday’s opener will be on the game roster for Tuesday, Rodrigo Abols and Aleksei Kolosov.

The Flyers roster for Tuesday night is as follows:

Kolosov is joined by Sam Ersson in goal, the first look at the likely opening night starter. Ersson is expected to play the entire game.

Veterans like Sean CouturierBobby BrinkOwen TippettNick DeslauriersTravis Sanheim, and Nick Seeler are part of the lineup. Christian Dvorak, another veteran signed in the offseason, gets his first game in a Flyers uniform.

Roster hopefuls Jett LuchankoAlex Bump, and Helge Grans get their first action of the preseason.

