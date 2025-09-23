Flyers-Canadiens Preseason Preview: More Preseason Debuts

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Two days after the Flyers opened the preseason, they are back on the ice for the next tune-up on the schedule of seven games. For Tuesday night’s trip north of the border against the Montreal Canadiens, with puck drop at 7 p.m., it will be nearly an entirely different roster.

Only two players from Sunday’s opener will be on the game roster for Tuesday, Rodrigo Abols and Aleksei Kolosov.

The Flyers roster for Tuesday night is as follows:

Kolosov is joined by Sam Ersson in goal, the first look at the likely opening night starter. Ersson is expected to play the entire game.

Veterans like Sean Couturier, Bobby Brink, Owen Tippett, Nick Deslauriers, Travis Sanheim, and Nick Seeler are part of the lineup. Christian Dvorak, another veteran signed in the offseason, gets his first game in a Flyers uniform.

Roster hopefuls Jett Luchanko, Alex Bump, and Helge Grans get their first action of the preseason.

The Montreal Canadiens roster is as follows: