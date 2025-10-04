Konecny, Flyers Take Preseason Finale in Shootout

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The Flyers rolled out another lineup that resembled what could be the opening night group on Saturday afternoon, and were nearly in danger of falling to 2-5-0 on the preseason. One of the established veterans stepped up to prevent that.

Travis Konecny scored his second goal of the game with 1:53 left in the third to force overtime, then scored again to seal the shootout win, 4-3, over the New Jersey Devils on Saturday afternoon at Xfinity Mobile Arena.

Shots and opportunities were limited for most of the first period. The Devils broke through first at 16:09, as Kevin Rooney deflected a shot to make it 1-0.

The Flyers answered before the end of the period. Travis Sanheim scored his third goal of the preseason to even things at one. Jett Luchanko and Nikita Grebenkin picked up the assists.

Through 20 minutes, shots were 11-11.

The Devils took the lead again just 40 seconds into the second with a power-play goal. Lenni Hameenaho finished off a tic-tac-toe passing play to make it 2-1 New Jersey.

The Flyers tied the game with a power-play goal of their own. Matvei Michkov handled the puck from one side of the net to the other, setting up Konecny for his second goal of the preseason at 7:47.

Through two periods, shots were 21-13 Flyers.

The Devils regained the lead at 11:31 of the third. A misplay of the puck by Dan Vladar allowed Arseny Gritsyuk to get the puck to Paul Cotter for the go-ahead goal.

With the goalie pulled in the final two minutes, Konecny stepped into a wrist shot that beat Jake Allen with 1:53 to play to tie things up.

That forced overtime and the eventual shootout. Trevor Zegras and Konecny scored on their attempts, while the Devils failed to score, giving the Flyers the win.

Vladar made 22 saves on 25 shots in the win. Allen made 33 saves on 36 shots in the loss.

Konecny, Sanheim, and Jamie Drysdale each had two points.

Next up, the Flyers begin the 2025-26 regular season on Thursday night, taking on the defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers at 7 p.m.