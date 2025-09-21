Flyers-Islanders Preseason Preview: First Impressions

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The preseason opens for the Flyers on Sunday night on the road against the New York Islanders. For some players, this is the first chance to appear in a game and make an impression in an attempt to make the team. For others, it is the first look at some new faces that are expected to make the team.

Game time is 7 p.m.

The Flyers roster for the game is as follows:

Forwards

12 Devin Kaplan

18 Rodrigo Abols

19 Garnet Hathaway

25 Lane Pederson

27 Noah Cates

29 Nikita Grebenkin

39 Matvei Michkov

46 Trevor Zegras

52 Denver Barkey

56 Samu Tuomaala

68 Sawyer Boulton

73 Jack Nesbitt

92 Alexis Gendron

Defensemen

5 Egor Zamula

9 Jamie Drysdale

13 Adam Ginning

36 Emil Andrae

42 Spencer Gill

47 Noah Juulsen

Goalies

35 Aleksei Kolosov

64 Carson Bjarnason

The forward group features roster hopefuls Nikita Grebenkin, newly-turned pros like Devin Kaplan and Denver Barkey, as well as some camp surprises like Alexis Gendron. Even 2025 first-round pick Jack Nesbitt is going to get a look in a game.

Matvei Michkov and Trevor Zegras also get into a game together to start the preseason.

On defense, Jamie Drysdale and Egor Zamula are the veterans in the lineup. Adam Ginning, Emil Andrae, and Noah Juulsen also bring NHL experience to the preseason opener. Spencer Gill also gets a look in a preseason.

Goaltending duties will be split between Aleksei Kolosov and Carson Bjarnason.

The New York Islanders roster is as follows:

Forwards

13 Mat Barzal

14 Bo Horvat

20 Matthew Highmore

21 Kyle Palmieri

27 Anders Lee

29 Jonathan Drouin

45 Alex Jefferies

49 Max Shabanov

67 Gleb Veremyev

78 Tomas Poletin

81 Hunter Drew

82 Luca Romano

Defensemen

4 Cole McWard

24 Scott Mayfield

37 Kashawn Aitcheson

41 Marshall Warren

48 Matthew Schaefer

77 Tony DeAngelo

Goalies