Flyers
Flyers-Islanders Preseason Preview: First Impressions
The preseason opens for the Flyers on Sunday night on the road against the New York Islanders. For some players, this is the first chance to appear in a game and make an impression in an attempt to make the team. For others, it is the first look at some new faces that are expected to make the team.
Game time is 7 p.m.
The Flyers roster for the game is as follows:
Forwards
- 12 Devin Kaplan
- 18 Rodrigo Abols
- 19 Garnet Hathaway
- 25 Lane Pederson
- 27 Noah Cates
- 29 Nikita Grebenkin
- 39 Matvei Michkov
- 46 Trevor Zegras
- 52 Denver Barkey
- 56 Samu Tuomaala
- 68 Sawyer Boulton
- 73 Jack Nesbitt
- 92 Alexis Gendron
Defensemen
- 5 Egor Zamula
- 9 Jamie Drysdale
- 13 Adam Ginning
- 36 Emil Andrae
- 42 Spencer Gill
- 47 Noah Juulsen
Goalies
- 35 Aleksei Kolosov
- 64 Carson Bjarnason
The forward group features roster hopefuls Nikita Grebenkin, newly-turned pros like Devin Kaplan and Denver Barkey, as well as some camp surprises like Alexis Gendron. Even 2025 first-round pick Jack Nesbitt is going to get a look in a game.
Matvei Michkov and Trevor Zegras also get into a game together to start the preseason.
On defense, Jamie Drysdale and Egor Zamula are the veterans in the lineup. Adam Ginning, Emil Andrae, and Noah Juulsen also bring NHL experience to the preseason opener. Spencer Gill also gets a look in a preseason.
Goaltending duties will be split between Aleksei Kolosov and Carson Bjarnason.
The New York Islanders roster is as follows:
Forwards
- 13 Mat Barzal
- 14 Bo Horvat
- 20 Matthew Highmore
- 21 Kyle Palmieri
- 27 Anders Lee
- 29 Jonathan Drouin
- 45 Alex Jefferies
- 49 Max Shabanov
- 67 Gleb Veremyev
- 78 Tomas Poletin
- 81 Hunter Drew
- 82 Luca Romano
Defensemen
- 4 Cole McWard
- 24 Scott Mayfield
- 37 Kashawn Aitcheson
- 41 Marshall Warren
- 48 Matthew Schaefer
- 77 Tony DeAngelo
Goalies
- 33 David Rittich
- 75 Parker Gahagen