Andrae, Flyers Rally Past Islanders in Shootout

With the goalie pulled, the Flyers were in search of a goal in the closing moments of the preseason opener. They got it from a source that they will likely lean on a lot over the years.

Matvei Michkov was in the right place to jump on a rebound and score to force overtime. Michkov scored again in the shootout, as well as three more of his teammates, including the game-winning goal by Emil Andrae, as the Flyers survived an 11-round shootout in a 3-2 win to open the preseason against the New York Islanders.

The Flyers opened the scoring early at 2:42. Rodrigo Abols scored off a rush started by a neutral-zone turnover. Jack Nesbitt got the assist.

That was the only goal of the opening 20 minutes, as the Flyers outshot the Islanders, 8-4.

The Islanders tied the game at 4:01 of the second. Matthew Schaefer put a shot on goal that left a big rebound for Kyle Palmieri to clean up to even things up at one.

With 3:12 remaining in the period, the Islanders got the lead on an odd-man rush. Marshall Warren finished to make it 2-1 Islanders.

Through two periods, shots were 18-17 Flyers.

It took until the final two minutes of the third for the Flyers to find the equalizer. Michkov got on the board with a rebound with 1:18 to play, evening things up at two and forcing overtime.

After a scoreless overtime, a marathon shootout followed. Michkov scored in the second round, but Mathew Barzal answered in the third round to force extra rounds. Both Tony DeAngelo and Noah Cates scored in the seventh round. Both Luca Romano and Abols scored in the 10th round.

Finally, in the 11th round, Carson Bjarnason stopped Tomas Poletin and Andrae scored on his attempt to give the Flyers the win.

Aleksei Kolosov made 15 saves on 17 shots in two periods. Bjarnason stopped all 17 shots faced in the third and overtime and secured the win in the shootout.

David Rittich stopped 13 of 14 shots in the first 33:21 of the game. Parker Gahagen made 15 saves on 16 shots in the remaining 31:39 of regulation and overtime.

The Flyers continue the preseason on Tuesday night against the Montreal Canadiens at 7 p.m.

Box Score

1 2 3 OT SO T Flyers 1 0 1 0 1 3 Islanders 0 2 0 0 0 2

Scoring Summary

1st Period

PHI Rodrigo Abols (1) (Jack Nesbitt) 2:42

2nd Period

NYI Kyle Palmieri (1) (Matthew Schaefer, Scott Mayfield) 4:01

NYI Marshall Warren (1) (Mat Barzal, Palmieri) 16:48

3rd Period

PHI Matvei Michkov (1) (Jamie Drysdale, Egor Zamula) 18:42

Overtime

No Scoring

Shootout