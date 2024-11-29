Flyers vs. Rangers Preview: The Annual Black Friday Game

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

A quick road trip on Wednesday produced a win that was as unlikely as they come for the Flyers. After losing the finale of a five-game homestand, the Flyers used another comeback effort in overtime to get back into the win column.

Now the Flyers return home for the first game post-Thanksgiving, the team’s annual Black Friday game. They take on the New York Rangers, who have lost four straight games entering Friday’s action.

Game time is 1 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P New York Rangers GP G A P Travis Konecny 23 11 16 27 Artemi Panarin 21 12 14 26 Matvei Michkov 21 8 9 17 Will Cuylle 21 9 9 18 Travis Sanheim 23 5 9 14 Adam Fox 21 0 18 18 Sean Couturier 22 6 7 13 Alexis Lafreniere 21 8 8 16 Owen Tippett 23 4 7 11 Mika Zibanejad 21 4 11 15

Matvei Michkov has two goals in his last three games. The rookie continues to lead the league with 17 points in 21 games this season. A matchup against the rival Rangers could bring out the competitiveness that Michkov has even more.

Will Cuylle has been off to a great start this season with nine goals and 18 points in 21 games. He has points in five of his last six games.

Ivan Fedotov is expected to start for the Flyers. Fedotov made 26 saves on 30 shots in his last start on Monday against the Vegas Golden Knights, losing in a shootout. Fedotov has dropped his last two starts after winning three straight.

Igor Shesterkin is expected to start for the Predators. Shesterkin made 26 saves on 30 shots in a loss to Carolina in his last start on Wednesday. Shesterkin has lost three straight starts and five of his last seven entering Friday’s game and has allowed three goals or more in six of his last seven starts.

Projected Lineups

Flyers Scratches: Sam Ersson (injury), Jamie Drysdale (injury), Nick Deslauriers (healthy), Erik Johnson (healthy), Egor Zamula (healthy)

Rangers Scratches: Filip Chytil (injury), Chris Kreider (injury), Chad Ruhwedel (healthy)

Lineup Notes

Flyers: No changes are expected to the Flyers lineup.

No changes are expected to the Flyers lineup. Rangers: Filip Chytil and Chris Kreider are day-to-day and will make the trip to Philadelphia. Kreider has missed the last two games. Chytil has missed six straight games.

Game Notes

Power Play: Flyers (16.7% – 25th), Rangers (20.4% – 15th)

Flyers (16.7% – 25th), Rangers (20.4% – 15th) Penalty Kill: Flyers (85.7% – 3rd), Rangers (87.0% – 2nd)

Flyers (85.7% – 3rd), Rangers (87.0% – 2nd) Recent History vs. Rangers April 11, 2024 – Flyers 4, Rangers 1 (at NYR) March 26, 2024 – Rangers 6, Flyers 5 (F/OT) (at NYR) Feb. 24, 2024 – Rangers 2, Flyers 1 (at PHI) Nov. 24, 2023 – Rangers 3, Flyers 1 (at PHI)

Flyers Leaders vs. Rangers Sean Couturier: 47 GP, 8 G, 23 A, 31 P Travis Konecny: 30 GP, 7 G, 12 A, 19 P Travis Sanheim: 28 GP, 2 G, 11 A, 13 P Scott Laughton: 36 GP, 5 G, 6 A, 11 P Garnet Hathaway: 23 GP, 6 G, 4 A, 10 P

Milestone Watch Scott Laughton needs two goals to reach 100 for his career. Travis Sanheim needs two points to reach 200 for his career. Sean Couturier needs three goals to reach 200 for his career.



Where to Watch