Flyers Rookie Games: Prospects Set to Take on Rangers
The Flyers rookies will hit the ice for game action this weekend, facing off against the New York Rangers rookies in a pair of games at PPL Center in Allentown, PA, on Friday night and Saturday evening.
Last season, this was a first chance for Flyers fans to see Matvei Michkov in a game, and he delivered with a goal in his debut. Michkov was held out of the second game of the rookie series due to anticipation of his presence on the NHL roster, and the Flyers are taking a similar approach for this weekend.
In the opener on Friday, Oliver Bonk will not play and Jett Luchanko is being held out off all on-ice activities for rookie camp in anticipation for main camp. This provides an opportunity for several other prospects to show what they can do.
Here’s the Flyers playing roster for Friday’s game:
Forwards
- Denver Barkey
- Sawyer Boulton
- Alex Bump
- Karsen Dorwart
- Matthew Gard
- Jacob Gaucher
- Alexis Gendron
- Nikita Grebenkin
- Devin Kaplan
- Jack Nesbitt
- Nathan Quinn
- Tucker Robertson
- Samu Tuomaala
Defensemen
- Spencer Gill
- Hunter McDonald
- Austin Moline
- Andre Mondoux
- Ty Murchison
- Ethan Samson
- Luke Vlooswyk
Goalies
- Carson Bjarnason
- Joey Costanzo
Bjarnason will start Friday’s game. The game will be streamed on the Flyers website.