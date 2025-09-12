Flyers Rookie Games: Prospects Set to Take on Rangers

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The Flyers rookies will hit the ice for game action this weekend, facing off against the New York Rangers rookies in a pair of games at PPL Center in Allentown, PA, on Friday night and Saturday evening.

Last season, this was a first chance for Flyers fans to see Matvei Michkov in a game, and he delivered with a goal in his debut. Michkov was held out of the second game of the rookie series due to anticipation of his presence on the NHL roster, and the Flyers are taking a similar approach for this weekend.

In the opener on Friday, Oliver Bonk will not play and Jett Luchanko is being held out off all on-ice activities for rookie camp in anticipation for main camp. This provides an opportunity for several other prospects to show what they can do.

Here’s the Flyers playing roster for Friday’s game:

Forwards

Denver Barkey

Sawyer Boulton

Alex Bump

Karsen Dorwart

Matthew Gard

Jacob Gaucher

Alexis Gendron

Nikita Grebenkin

Devin Kaplan

Jack Nesbitt

Nathan Quinn

Tucker Robertson

Samu Tuomaala

Defensemen

Spencer Gill

Hunter McDonald

Austin Moline

Andre Mondoux

Ty Murchison

Ethan Samson

Luke Vlooswyk

Goalies

Carson Bjarnason

Joey Costanzo

Bjarnason will start Friday’s game. The game will be streamed on the Flyers website.