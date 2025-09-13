Grebenkin Gets OT Goal in Flyers Rookie Game Win

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Rookie camp and the rookie games are always a great chance to see some new faces. The one that played hero for the Flyers is certainly in that category, a newcomer to the organization acquired at the trade deadline this past March.

Nikita Grebenkin, the player included in the trade with Toronto involving Scott Laughton, capped off a come-from-behind win for the Flyers rookies over the New York Rangers rookies on Friday night at PPL Center with an overtime goal in a 4-3 victory.

The Rangers got off to a fast start in the game, scoring twice in the first 10 minutes. Brennan Othmann and Dylan Roobroeck each scored to open up a 2-0 lead for the Rangers before the Flyers could even get a shot on goal.

The Flyers answered back early in the second, as Denver Barkey got the Orange and Black on the board off a transition rush. Karsen Dorwart set up Alexis Gendron for a shorthanded goal later in the period to tie things up at two.

But the Rangers got back in front before the end of the second, as Raoul Boilard scored to make it 3-2 late in the second.

The Flyers tied the game back up midway through the third. Jacob Gaucher took a centering feed from Devin Kaplan and tipped it home to even things at three.

That forced overtime, and in the first minute of 3-on-3, Grebenkin took a pass from Dorwart and fired it home from distance to secure the win.

Carson Bjarnason got the win in goal, making 21 saves on 24 shots. Hugo Ollas made 31 saves on 35 shots in the loss.

The two teams will meet again on Saturday evening at 5 p.m. at PPL Center to close out the Rookie Series.