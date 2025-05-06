Flyers to Select 6th in NHL Draft

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The lottery balls have been pulled and the Flyers place in the 2025 NHL Draft is now set. And it turned out to be the worst case scenario of the bunch.

The Flyers will have the sixth overall selection in the 2025 NHL Draft, after the New York Islanders and Utah Hockey Club jumped from 10th and 14th overall respectively.

This comes after the Flyers finished the season with the fourth-best odds at the first overall selection. They also had a 9.5 percent chance at winning the second drawing for the second overall pick. They entered Monday with a 20.8 percent chance of this outcome taking place, that two teams below them in odds would win both drawings.

The Flyers have had the sixth overall pick three times in franchise history. They selected Bob Currier in 1969, Behn Wilson in 1978, and Peter Forsberg in 1991.

The NHL Draft will take place on June 27 and 28.