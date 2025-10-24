Vladar Solid Again, Flyers Fall to Senators

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

An early goal and signs that the goaltending was going to remain rock solid to start the season made for a perfect road start for the Flyers. The goaltending remained excellent, but the offense dried up after that.

The Flyers fell to the Ottawa Senators, 2-1, on Thursday night, despite another strong performance from Dan Vladar in net.

The Flyers wasted no time getting on the board. Just 29 seconds in, Tyson Foerster hopped off the bench and into the play, firing a shot past Linus Ullmark for his third goal of the season.

The Senators evened things up at 7:57 of the first. Michael Amadio was left with time and space and fired a shot that beat Vladar to make it 1-1.

Through 20 minutes, shots were 14-9 Ottawa.

The lone goal of the second period came at 3:05. Olle Lycksell was able to bury his chance after a great feed from Lars Eller for his first goal of the season against his former team.

Through two periods, shots were 23-16 Ottawa.

The Flyers continued to struggle to get shots on net in the third, finishing with just six in the final 20 minutes. Ullmark was up to the task on each, as the tight-checking Ottawa defense locked things down as well.

Ullmark made 21 saves on 22 shots in the win. Vladar made 31 saves on 33 shots in the loss.

The Flyers are back on home ice to start a five-game homestand on Saturday afternoon against the New York Islanders at 12:30 p.m.