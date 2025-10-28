Philadelphia Flyers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Rivalry Renewed?

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Coming into the 2025-26 season, the expectations weren’t very high for the Flyers or the Pittsburgh Penguins. Both teams had similarities in 2024-25, missing the playoffs and making a coaching change in the offseason.

But so far in 2025-26, the Flyers have a 4-3-1 record through eight games. Not dominant by any stretch, but certainly competitive. The Penguins have started off even hotter, with a 7-2-1 record through 10 games, including a 6-3 win over St. Louis on Monday night.

Now the two teams meet in Philadelphia, to see if there is still some juice left in this rivalry after all. Game time is 6 p.m.

Noah Cates is off to a solid start offensively with three goals and five points in eight games, but has also been tasked with defending some of the top lines in the NHL. He’ll get another test with Pittsburgh top trio in this game.

Sidney Crosby is off to an excellent start this season. Crosby added three points to his total on Monday, including the 1,700th point of his career, bringing him to seven goals and seven assists on the season.

Sam Ersson gets the start for the Flyers. Ersson picked up his first win of the season in his last start on Saturday, making 23 saves on 26 shots against the Islanders.

Arturs Silovs is expected to start for Pittsburgh. Silovs made 37 saves on 41 shots in a shootout loss to Columbus in his last start on Saturday.

Projected Lineups

Lineup Notes

Flyers: Nick Deslauriers and Egor Zamula are back into the lineup for Nikita Grebenkin and Adam Ginning .

and are back into the lineup for and . Penguins: No changes are expected to the Penguins lineup from Monday’s game.

Where to Watch