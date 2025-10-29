Brink, Flyers Overcome Odd OT to Down Penguins

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

At the peak of the Flyers–Penguins rivalry, it was routine for chaos to reign supreme. On Tuesday night, it turned out to be a vintage showing.

A 2-2 game in overtime resulted in two disallowed goals, a frantic melee after the final horn, and two ejections prior to the shootout. When the dust settled, the Flyers had their second straight shootout win, defeating the Penguins, 3-2, on Tuesday night at Xfinity Mobile Arena.

The Penguins opened the scoring at 10:19 of the first period. Justin Brazeau made a move to the net and put a shot low to the short side of Sam Ersson. The puck hit off Ersson’s skate and went in, finding a gap between the netminder and the post, to make it 1-0 Pittsburgh. It was Brazeau’s sixth goal of the season.

The Flyers tied the game with 2:35 remaining in the period with a power-play goal. Bobby Brink cleaned up a rebound for his third goal of the season to make it 1-1.

Through 20 minutes, shots were 10-8 Flyers.

The Flyers took the lead at 2:46 of the second. Seconds after killing off a penalty, Travis Konecny finished off a rush with the 200th goal of his career to make it 2-1.

The Flyers dominated play in the second, opening up a 24-14 lead in shots through two, but Arturs Silovs helped keep the margin at one.

The Penguins tied the game at 11:57 of the third. Sidney Crosby was able to bank in a chance off Nick Seeler and past Ersson for his eighth goal of the season to make it 2-2.

In overtime, the Penguins held possession on a delayed penalty call when Evgeni Malkin scored coming off the bench. The goal was disallowed after a whistle for a “premature substitution for the goaltender.”

The Flyers killed the penalty, then got a power play of their own. Tyson Foerster scored on the man-advantage, but the goal was reviewed and called back for offside.

That forced the shootout, but at the final horn, a melee broke out and multiple misconducts were given out, including to Trevor Zegras and Crosby.

Matvei Michkov and Brink scored for the Flyers. Malkin scored for the Penguins, but Ersson stopped Ville Koivunen to win the game.

Ersson made 24 saves on 26 shots in the win. Silovs made 32 saves on 34 shots in the loss.

Brink had a goal and an assist for the Flyers.

The Flyers are back on home ice on Thursday night to take on the Nashville Predators at 7 p.m.