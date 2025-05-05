Flyers

Flyers Prospect Watch: Phantoms Take 2-1 Series Lead on Bears

Kevin Durso photo
By
Kevin Durso
Author photo
Kevin Durso Sports Editor

I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.

All posts by Kevin Durso
Sports Editor

Published3 hours ago on May 05, 2025

Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
CLEVELAND, OH - DECEMBER 14: Lehigh Valley Phantoms center Zayde Wisdom (74) on the ice during the third period of the American Hockey League game between the Lehigh Valley Phantoms and Cleveland Monsters on December 14, 2024, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, OH.

Following a win in the opening round of the Calder Cup Playoffs, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms were going up against Goliath in the Atlantic Division semi-finals. The back-to-back defending Calder Cup champion Hershey Bears were waiting.

In Game 1 on Wednesday night, the Phantoms were unable to solve Hunter Shepard in a 3-0 loss, their first of the playoffs. But in the two games that following this weekend, the Phantoms have now moved to the brink of the Atlantic Division finals.

In Game 2 on Friday, the two teams were locked in a scoreless game when Anthony Richard broke the ice with 1:19 remaining in the second period to give the Phantoms the lead.

Early in the third, Zayde Wisdom scored a shorthanded goal at 2:05 to make it 2-0. Hershey answered 45 seconds later on the power play, but Wisdom struck again at 6:34 for another shorthanded goal to make it 3-1, capping the scoring.

That brought the series back to Allentown on Sunday evening. The Phantoms were at it again shorthanded in the first, as Jacob Gaucher scored to make it 1-0.

The Bears scored twice in 1:24 early in the second, and Parker Gahagen exited at the 11:12 mark of the period with an injury after making 15 saves on 17 shots.

The Phantoms tied the game at two at 13:09 on a power-play goal by Garrett Wilson, then took the lead at 15:51 on a goal by Nikita Grebenkin.

After killing off three penalties with the lead, the Phantoms finally got some insurance with 5:51 remaining in the third, as Olle Lycksell scored off the rush to make it 4-2.

Cal Petersen stopped all 15 shots he faced in relief. Emil Andrae and Richard had two assists each.

The series continues on Friday night at 7:05 p.m. in Allentown for Game 4, as the Phantoms have a chance to advance with one more win in the Best-of-5 series. Game 5 would be on Sunday at 5 p.m. if necessary.