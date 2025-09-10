5 Players to Watch at Flyers Rookie Camp

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The first signs of hockey’s return are on the horizon. Many players have already reported back to the area and are holding informal skates. But the real work and organized camp activity begins on Thursday for the Flyers rookies.

Rookie camp will be held from Thursday, Sept. 11 to Tuesday, Sept. 16. The Flyers rookies will also face off against the New York Rangers rookies for a pair of games at PPL Center in Allentown on Friday night at 7 p.m. and Saturday evening at 5 p.m.

Last year’s rookie camp was headlined by Matvei Michkov, the first chance for Flyers fans to see No. 39 in action. This year, Michkov has graduated from rookie camp and this year’s first-round pick Porter Martone is not a participant due to his decision to play in the NCAA for Michigan State. That said, there are still plenty of talented prospects on the Flyers 27-man roster for rookie camp. Here are five to watch.

Jett Luchanko

The Flyers first-round pick in 2024 was a standout in this camp a year ago. It carried over to a successful training camp, and Luchanko got a taste of the NHL for four games as a result.

Luchanko had an up-and-down season at juniors afterwards, and at development camp this year, was not an on-ice participant due to a groin injury. There are still questions about whether he will be able to participate fully in rookie camp due to that injury, and it could be an indicator of just how much of a serious candidate he is for the Flyers roster when main camp rolls around.

Alex Bump

Bump appeared to be miles ahead of the other talent on-ice at Flyers development camp this summer, and it comes as no surprise. The 2022 fifth-round pick completed his college career at Western Michigan with a national championship, made the decision to go to the AHL instead of burn a year of his entry-level deal in the NHL for one game, and is poised to be in the mix for a roster spot.

Instead, his brief regular-season experience in the AHL and even more in a playoff run for the Phantoms could give him the boost needed to make the Flyers out of camp and be this year’s new face in the bunch.

Jack Nesbitt

With no Porter Martone in rookie camp, Jack Nesbitt, the Flyers’ 12th overall selection at this year’s draft, is the highest pick from the 2025 Draft class to appear in camp. While he has a long way to go in development, and is essentially a lock to get more time in juniors, this provides a first look at Nesbitt in some more competitive game action against a different opponent.

Oliver Bonk

Bonk was held off the ice in development camp this year after a lengthy season in the OHL. The 2023 first-round pick was on Team Canada’s roster for World Juniors, then helped the London Knights to an OHL championship and the Memorial Cup title.

Bonk is graduating from the junior ranks this year, and as he prepares to turn pro, this rookie camp and the subsequent main camp is going to be a good litmus test for where he stands in the Flyers defensive ranks.

Carson Bjarnason

Goaltending is the perpetual talking point around the Flyers, but a fresh face is entering the mix. Carson Bjarnason was drafted by the Flyers in the 2023 NHL Draft, but spent the last two seasons in juniors. Now, the 20-year-old is turning pro and will get plenty of action in the AHL.

While Bjarnason is not a solution for the Flyers net in the 2025-26 season, he is one of the top goaltending prospects in the system. Watching his development, and any steps he’s taken to improve from last year’s camp, will be notable.