Flyers vs. Blues Preview: Closing Out November

Friday’s game was a rarity for the Flyers. For just the fourth time in the last 11 games, the Flyers’ result was determined in regulation. It was the second regulation win of the month for the Flyers, and just their fifth this season.

With wins in three of their last four games, the Flyers look to close out November on a high note, taking on the St. Louis Blues on Saturday night.

Game time is 7 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P St. Louis Blues GP G A P Travis Konecny 24 13 16 29 Jordan Kyrou 24 7 12 19 Matvei Michkov 22 8 9 17 Pavel Buchnevich 24 6 9 15 Travis Sanheim 24 5 10 15 Colton Parayko 24 4 8 12 Sean Couturier 23 6 8 14 Dylan Holloway 24 6 6 12 Bobby Brink 21 4 7 11 Brayden Schenn 24 4 7 11

Sean Couturier continued his points streak on Friday with an assist, bringing it to four games with three goals and two assists in that time.

Dylan Holloway scored two goals in a win over the Devils on Wednesday and has four points in his last two games.

Aleksei Kolosov gets start for the Flyers. Kolosov picked up the win on Wednesday against Nashville, making 25 saves on 27 shots. Kolosov has wins in back-to-back starts after losing each of his first four appearances.

Jordan Binnington is expected to start for the Blues. Binnington made 32 saves in a shutout win over the Devils on Wednesday, becoming the Blues’ all-time leader in wins in the process. Binnington allowed two goals on 21 shots in a loss to the Flyers on Oct. 31.

Projected Lineups

Flyers Scratches: Sam Ersson (injury), Jamie Drysdale (injury), Nick Deslauriers (healthy), Erik Johnson (healthy), Egor Zamula (healthy)

Blues Scratches: Pavel Buchnevich (injury), Nick Leddy (injury), Nathan Walker (healthy), Scott Perunovich (healthy)

Lineup Notes

Flyers: No changes are expected to the Flyers lineup.

No changes are expected to the Flyers lineup. Blues: Philip Broberg was activated off injured reserve and will return to the lineup after missing 12 games. Pavel Buchnevich is day-to-day and participated in an optional skate, but will miss Saturday’s game.

Game Notes

Power Play: Flyers (16.4% – 25th), Blues (14.8% – 30th)

Flyers (16.4% – 25th), Blues (14.8% – 30th) Penalty Kill: Flyers (85.7% – 3rd), Blues (78.1% – 20th)

Flyers (85.7% – 3rd), Blues (78.1% – 20th) Recent History vs. Blues Oct. 31, 2024 – Flyers 2, Blues 1 (at PHI)

Flyers Leaders vs. Blues Travis Konecny: 13 GP, 4 G, 6 A, 10 P Cam York: 4 GP, 0 G, 3 A, 3 P Joel Farabee: 6 GP, 2 G, 2 A, 4 P

Milestone Watch Travis Sanheim needs one point to reach 200 for his career. Scott Laughton needs two goals to reach 100 for his career. Sean Couturier needs three goals to reach 200 for his career.



