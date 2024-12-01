Flyers Postgame Report: Michkov Scores 3rd OT Winner as Flyers Down Blues

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Just a week earlier, after scoring his second overtime game-winner of the season and his young career, Matvei Michkov said that when the opportunities arise, you have to be cold-blooded and finish them.

Another one of those opportunities presented itself just 28 seconds into overtime on Saturday night against the St. Louis Blues, and the 19-year-old didn’t miss. Michkov scored his third overtime game-winning goal of the season to give the Flyers a 3-2 win almost immediately after the Blues had tied the game in the closing seconds of regulation.

After a cautious start for both teams, the Flyers took the lead at 9:15 of the opening period. Michkov made a perfect pass to Owen Tippett to finish off a two-on-one, giving Tippett his fifth goal of the season to make it 1-0 Flyers.

Through 20 minutes, shots were 10-6 Flyers.

The Flyers out-shot the Blues, 16-9, in the second period, but neither team was able to score despite multiple quality scoring chances.

The Blues started to generate more offensive-zone possession in the third and finally found the equalizer at 11:11. Dylan Holloway finished his chance from the slot for his seventh goal of the season to even things up at one.

Less than one minute later, the Flyers answered right back. After Bobby Brink was robbed by the post and Jordan Binnington‘s outstretched glove, Tyson Foerster came in to clean up the rebound to make it 2-1 on his fifth goal of the season.

With 2:10 to play, the Blues got a power play on a hooking penalty on Travis Konecny. With 18.3 seconds remaining, after Aleksei Kolosov made two stellar saves, Jake Neighbours put home a third chance to tie the game at two and force overtime.

Just 28 seconds into overtime, Konecny sent Michkov the other way on a breakaway. Michkov went to the backhand to score the game-winning goal, already his third overtime winner in 23 career NHL games.

Kolosov finished with 25 saves on 27 shots in the win. Binnington made 28 saves on 31 shots in the loss.

Michkov had a goal and an assist in the win.

The Flyers get a few days off from game action before returning to the ice on Thursday night to take on the Florida Panthers at 7 p.m.

Box Score

1 2 3 OT T Flyers 1 0 1 1 3 Blues 0 0 2 0 2

Scoring Summary

1st Period

PHI Owen Tippett (5) (Matvei Michkov, Morgan Frost) 9:15

2nd Period

No Scoring

3rd Period

STL Dylan Holloway (7) (Brayden Schenn, Matthew Kessel) 11:11

PHI Tyson Foerster (5) (Bobby Brink, Noah Cates) 12:02

STL Jake Neighbours (8) PP (Justin Faulk, Jordan Kyrou) 19:40

Overtime

PHI Matvei Michkov (9) (Travis Konecny) 0:28

Game Statistics