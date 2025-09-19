Sean Couturier Praises Rick Tocchet: ‘There’s No Ego’ in New Flyers Coaching Regime

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

At the center of the group of players on the Flyers roster is the captain, the designated leader of the team. Sean Couturier is now in his second full season as Flyers captain, after receiving the ‘C’ on his sweater on Feb. 14, 2024.

Individually, Couturier’s numbers have left a lot to be desired. He had 15 goals and 45 points in 79 games last season, an increase from his 11 goals and 38 points in 2023-24. However, as things came to an end for John Tortorella, it was clear that the former Flyers coach and captain weren’t on the same page.

That appears to be different under new Flyers coach Rick Tocchet. And Couturier didn’t shy away from sharing the differences.

“Day 1 we’re actually getting into some systems and playing hockey. So it’s different than using a rope and skating laps,” Couturier said on Thursday, alluding to Tortorella’s infamous rope test. “I think with the new coaching staff, some new guys, every coach has their way of building things, and Tocc seems to want to get into systems right away and get going right away.”

The communication appears to be better too. Couturier noted that he’s had far more connection with Tocchet so far.

“Already had some really good conversations with him, probably more over the last three months than I had over two years with Torts,” Couturier said. “It’s fun to just go back and forth, get to know each other, listen to each other’s thoughts on the game. I think we’re just trying to push in the same direction.

“Our goal is the same. There’s no ego. We’re all about what’s best for the team and trying to get this team to the next level.”

Tocchet, a former Flyers captain himself, understands how things can be for Couturier and wants to help any way he can.

“Of course. Captain’s hard, because when you’re a captain sometimes coaches say ‘worry about the team and worry about this player. Make sure this happens,’” Tocchet said. “Then what happens, it affects your game. So I want him to worry about his game. The leadership, it will come. I’ll help him out on that. I want him to worry about his game, so we’ll talk about that sort of stuff.”



Couturier is certainly trying to focus on his game, knowing that as one of the veterans on the roster that many young players are going to continue to push. He said both Tocchet and Danny Briere’s message reflected that.

“Keep taking a step forward, push ourselves, and don’t get comfortable,” Couturier said. “Yeah, we’re young. Some guys are starting to get established, but at the same time you can’t get too comfortable. There’s another guy pushing you pushing for your job.”