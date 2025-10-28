What’s Next in the Future of Flyers Defenseman Emil Andrae?

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

From a potential NHL regular to an AHL top paired defenseman. That is the path so far early on in the career of 23 year-old Emil Andrae with the Philadelphia Flyers.

Andrae, who was drafted 54th overall in the 2020 NHL Draft, had a brief stint in 2023-24 appearing in just four games with no points and a minus-1 rating. Last year, after a few transactions back and forth between Philadelphia and the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, Andrae appeared to stay put for good with then head coach John Tortorella’s club once he was recalled on Oct. 26. It was then on Dec. 20 that he was sent back down before being recalled again on Feb. 1.

Andrae finished the season playing in 42 games with seven points, including his first NHL goal, and had a minus-5 rating.

With a new head coach in Rick Tocchet and a glaring issue on defense without both Cam York and Rasmus Ristolainen on IR to start the season, it seemed like a sure thing for the Swedish defenseman to be a lock for opening night. That was not the case for Andrae, as he did not make the opening night roster and started the year in Lehigh Valley.

It took two games for Philadelphia to recall Andrae, where he was in the lineup for the home opener against the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers. However, that was and still is the only game the young defenseman has played at the NHL level before being sent back to the AHL again.

In the eyes of GM Danny Briere, it’s a difficult decision because he surely recognizes the talent Andrae brings. But it’s hard to ignore the size of the current blue line in South Philadelphia.

Despite not being the biggest defensemen on the ice, Andrae plays a bigger game. He’s able to get into the dirty areas, take a hit, and has what it takes to stay in the NHL. The issue? Will it be for the Flyers?

The Flyers have just too many “smaller” defensemen, and you need size to win. The Orange and Black already have Jamie Drysdale (5’11”, 185lbs), York (6‘, 194lbs) and potentially Andrae (whenever he potentially gets recalled) at 5’9” and 189 pounds. That should change when the Flyers get Ristolainen back, somewhere around mid-December.

Briere wouldn’t be opposed to trading Andrae, especially if it helps the Flyers add a top-four defenseman to their lineup, according to The Fourth Period. They are looking to add someone in their mid 20s to fit with the core. Andrae would certainly be an enticing piece to add for any NHL team, especially if they need to get younger or in Andrae’s case, a chance to be an every NHL defenseman which he seems to be capable of.

Once given the chance, Andrae can certainly take the reins. Will that be here in South Philadelphia? Barring any injuries, Andrae may be stuck in the minors, but he is at least receiving quality minutes.

In five games since returning to the Phantoms, Andrae has four points with a plus-4 rating. On top of that, the alternate captain is also receiving plenty of ice time on the penalty kill.

Thankfully, due to his play, everything is trending upwards for Andrae, and if he continues to play like this, he should be back in the NHL sooner rather than later. It’s been a long journey in the young career for Andrae, but unless he gets a legitimate chance in the NHL, it may be time for Briere to send him elsewhere in a packaged deal for a top four defenseman or in general to get something in return.