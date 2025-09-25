Flyers-Capitals Preseason Preview: The Audition Continues

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The first couple of preseason games have been about players getting back into the rhythm of a game. For many, it is one of just a handful of tune-ups they will get before the regular season begins.

As the preseason continues on Thursday night, it is clear that several roster hopefuls get another chance to audition. The Flyers head to one of their regular minor-league destinations to face the Washington Capitals, taking the ice at Giant Center in Hershey.

The Flyers roster for the game is as follows:

The three names that jump out at forward are Alex Bump, Nikita Grebenkin, and Jett Luchanko, each getting into another game in the midst of competition for roster spots.

Dan Vladar will make his debut in a Flyers uniform in goal. Aleksei Kolosov will be the additional goalie once again.

The Capitals roster for the game is as follows:

The game will air on NBC Sports Philadelphia+. Puck drop is at 7 p.m.