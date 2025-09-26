Capitals Handle Flyers in Hershey

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

From the jump, the Flyers struggled to get shots on goal and possession. Once the Capitals opened the scoring, they never looked back.

The Capitals scored twice in the second period to open up a 3-0 lead in an eventual 5-1 loss for the Flyers on Thursday night from Giant Center in Hershey.

The Capitals got on the board at 8:11 of the first period with a power-play goal, as Andrew Cristall fired through a screen to beat Dan Vladar.

Through 20 minutes, shots were 9-6 Washington.

The Capitals extended the lead at 9:10 as Ivan Miroshnichenko made a nice move around Helge Grans and scored. At 11:13, Sonny Milano scored from in front to make it 3-0.

The Flyers got their only goal of the night at 15:51. Jacob Gaucher put home a third-chance opportunity after Rodrigo Abols was stopped to make it 3-1.

After two periods, shots were 21-16 Washington.

Just 1:07 into the third, Connor McMichael scored a shorthanded goal to restore the three-goal lead. With 1:03 to play, Milano capped off the scoring with his second goal of the game.

Vladar made eight saves on nine shots in one period of play. Aleksei Kolosov made 16 saves on 20 shots in the final two periods. Clay Stevenson played the entire game and made 16 saves on 17 shots.

The Flyers are back in action on Saturday evening, taking on the Boston Bruins at 5 p.m. from Xfinity Mobile Arena.