Philadelphia Flyers vs. Winnipeg Jets Preview: Ready to Take Flight?

Through three games, the Flyers have a 1-1-1 record. Many would take that given the quality of opponents they have faced. A pair of matchups with the defending two-time Cup champion Florida Panthers and a road game against the Carolina Hurricanes were quite the way to start the 2025-26 season.

It doesn’t get any easier for the Flyers, as they welcome in another team that spent the 2024-25 season at the top of the standings. The reigning President’s Trophy winners, the Winnipeg Jets, are next up for the Flyers on Thursday night.

Game time is 7 p.m.

Tyson Foerster has gotten off to a strong start with points in each of the first three games. He scored his first goal of the season on Monday.

Kyle Connor opened the season with a hat trick and has since added two more assists. He is also off to a three-game points streak to start the season.

Sam Ersson gets the start for the Flyers. Ersson made 35 saves on 39 shots in his season debut against Carolina on Saturday, taking an overtime loss.

Connor Hellebuyck gets the start for the Jets. Hellebuyck bounced back from a season-opening loss with a win on Saturday, making 30 saves on 32 shots.

Projected Lineups

Lineup Notes

Flyers: Cam York is expected to return to the lineup and make his season debut after missing the first three games due to injury. Emil Andrae was sent down on Wednesday to make room for York’s return.

is expected to return to the lineup and make his season debut after missing the first three games due to injury. was sent down on Wednesday to make room for York’s return. Jets: Haydn Fleury comes back into the lineup for Colin Miller. No other changes are expected.

Where to Watch