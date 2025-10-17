Scheifele’s 2 Goals Help Jets Down Flyers

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The early portion of the Flyers schedule in 2025-26 featured many challenges. After three competitive games against Florida and Carolina, it appeared that caught up with them on Thursday night.

The Flyers were no match for the Winnipeg Jets, who never looked back after opening up a two-goal lead in the second on the way to a 5-2 decision at Xfinity Mobile Arena.

The Jets opened the scoring at 5:45 of the first. Off a turnover, Nino Niederreiter got behind the defense. His chance was stopped, but Vladislav Namestnikov was able to put home the rebound for his first goal of the season to make it 1-0.

Through 20 minutes, shots were 5-3 Winnipeg.

At 7:01 of the second, the Jets extended the lead. Mark Scheifele took a feed in the slot from Gabriel Vilardi, following another Flyers turnover, and buried it for his fourth goal of the season to make it 2-0.

The Flyers cut the lead to one with 3:38 left in the period. Owen Tippett finished off a two-on-one with his second goal of the season.

But just 1:21 later, the Jets restored the two-goal lead thanks to two fortunate bounces. A shot by Morgan Barron hit off Adam Ginning and Noah Cates before going in to make it a 3-1 game.

Through two periods, shots were 15-10 Flyers.

Winnipeg put the game away with a power-play goal at 9:40 of the third. Scheifele got his second of the game and fifth of the season on a one-timer to make it 4-1.

Matvei Michkov scored his first goal of the season with 2:21 to play, but the Jets answered with an empty-net goal by Tanner Pearson.

Sam Ersson made 10 saves on 14 shots in the loss. Connor Hellebuyck made 16 saves on 17 shots in the win.

Scheifele and Kyle Connor each had two points for the Jets.

The Flyers are back in action on Saturday night, taking on the Minnesota Wild at 7 p.m.