Philadelphia Smoke makes the Finals of Team Combat League

Philadelphia: We are down to the final four teams in the Team Combat League to see who would make the finals on August 31 & there is a team from Philadelphia that is one of the 4 teams & they are called the Philadelphia Smoke & some of the fighters on the team are Jesse Hart, Joey Dawejko, Nahir Albright, Paul Kroll, Rasheen Brown & Steve Cunningham, & they would take on Phoenix from 2300 Arena in South Philly.

So, how does the Team Combat League work

Scoring:

Individual Rounds: Each round is scored based on the performance of the fighters, with points awarded for strikes, knockdowns, and knockouts.

Judges: Three judges score each round, and their scores are combined.

Match Structure:

Rounds: Each match has 24 three-minute rounds with a 10-minute halftime after round 12.

Weight Classes: Teams compete across six weight classes, with five for male fighters and one for female fighters.

Stages: The 24 rounds are split into three stages: Launch Rounds (1-8), Middle Rounds (9-16), and Money Rounds (17-24) So each person fights 2 times

One of the highlights of the night was the nasty knockdown in the heavyweight fight as Philadelphia Conja K Nathan with big right hand that helped secured the win

Conja K Nathan rocked the arena with the first and only knockdown of the night securing the Philly Smoke’s place in the MEGABRAWL. This is Philly power at its finest. #PhiladelphiaSmoke #TeamCombatLeague #MEGABRAWL #Knockdown #TCLAction pic.twitter.com/htm0i6LGZ3 — Team Combat League (@tclboxing) August 16, 2025

In the end, Philadelphia would get the win over Phoenix

Postfight interviews:

Jesse Hart:

Steve Cunningham

Joey Dawejko:

It will be Philly vs New York for the Title on August 31 in Phoenix