Philadelphia Smoke makes the Finals of Team Combat League

By
David Malandra Jr
David Malandra Jr

Sports Editor

Published17 hours ago on August 15, 2025

Philadelphia: We are down to the final four teams in the Team Combat League to see who would make the finals on August 31 & there is a team from Philadelphia that is one of the 4 teams & they are called the Philadelphia Smoke & some of the fighters on the team are Jesse Hart, Joey Dawejko, Nahir Albright, Paul Kroll, Rasheen Brown & Steve Cunningham, & they would take on Phoenix from 2300 Arena in South Philly.

So, how does the Team Combat League work

Scoring:
  • Individual Rounds:
    Each round is scored based on the performance of the fighters, with points awarded for strikes, knockdowns, and knockouts.
  • Judges:
    Three judges score each round, and their scores are combined.
Match Structure:
  • Rounds:

    Each match has 24 three-minute rounds with a 10-minute halftime after round 12.

  • Weight Classes:

    Teams compete across six weight classes, with five for male fighters and one for female fighters.

  • Stages:
    The 24 rounds are split into three stages: Launch Rounds (1-8), Middle Rounds (9-16), and Money Rounds (17-24)

So each person fights 2 times

One of the highlights of the night was the nasty knockdown in the heavyweight fight as Philadelphia Conja K Nathan with big right hand that helped secured the win

In the end, Philadelphia would get the win over Phoenix

 

 

 

Postfight interviews:

 

Jesse Hart:

Steve Cunningham

 

Joey Dawejko:

 

It will be Philly vs New York for the Title on August 31 in Phoenix