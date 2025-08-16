Combat Sports
Philadelphia Smoke makes the Finals of Team Combat League
Philadelphia: We are down to the final four teams in the Team Combat League to see who would make the finals on August 31 & there is a team from Philadelphia that is one of the 4 teams & they are called the Philadelphia Smoke & some of the fighters on the team are Jesse Hart, Joey Dawejko, Nahir Albright, Paul Kroll, Rasheen Brown & Steve Cunningham, & they would take on Phoenix from 2300 Arena in South Philly.
So, how does the Team Combat League work
Individual Rounds:Each round is scored based on the performance of the fighters, with points awarded for strikes, knockdowns, and knockouts.
Judges:Three judges score each round, and their scores are combined.
Rounds:
Each match has 24 three-minute rounds with a 10-minute halftime after round 12.
Weight Classes:
Teams compete across six weight classes, with five for male fighters and one for female fighters.
Stages:The 24 rounds are split into three stages: Launch Rounds (1-8), Middle Rounds (9-16), and Money Rounds (17-24)
So each person fights 2 times
One of the highlights of the night was the nasty knockdown in the heavyweight fight as Philadelphia Conja K Nathan with big right hand that helped secured the win
Conja K Nathan rocked the arena with the first and only knockdown of the night securing the Philly Smoke’s place in the MEGABRAWL. This is Philly power at its finest. #PhiladelphiaSmoke #TeamCombatLeague #MEGABRAWL #Knockdown #TCLAction pic.twitter.com/htm0i6LGZ3
— Team Combat League (@tclboxing) August 16, 2025
In the end, Philadelphia would get the win over Phoenix
Postfight interviews:
Jesse Hart:
Spoke to #Philadelphia Fighter Jesse Hart (@1hollywoodHart) following Philadelphia Smoke making the Finals of @tclboxing #Boxing #TeamCombatLeague #PhillyBoxing pic.twitter.com/dUI89B9NOU
— David Malandra Jr (@DaveMReports) August 16, 2025
Steve Cunningham
Spoke to #Philadelphia Fighter Steve Cunningham (@usscunningham) following Philadelphia Smoke making the Finals of @tclboxing at 2300 Arena #Boxing #TeamCombatLeague #PhillyBoxing pic.twitter.com/QWrpDfEE8S
— David Malandra Jr (@DaveMReports) August 16, 2025
Joey Dawejko:
Spoke to #Philadelphia Fighter Joey Dawejko (@Joey_Dawejko) following Philadelphia Smoke making the Finals of @tclboxing #PhillyBoxing #TeamCombatLeague pic.twitter.com/wYPhPErBDp
— David Malandra Jr (@DaveMReports) August 16, 2025
It will be Philly vs New York for the Title on August 31 in Phoenix
The Philly Smoke and NYC Attitude have punched their tickets to the MEGABRAWL after huge semifinal victories last night. The stage is set and the tension is heating up with the biggest fight of the season right around the corner. pic.twitter.com/xCw4Sq1LcV
— Team Combat League (@tclboxing) August 16, 2025