Phillies Among Teams Eyeing Japanese Slugger Munetaka Murakami After Posting Announcement

News out of Japan late last week could have ripple effects all the way to Citizens Bank Park. The Tokyo Yakult Swallows will reportedly post Munetaka Murakami this offseason, officially allowing MLB teams to bid on one of Japan’s premier young power hitters.

And yes, the Phillies are already being mentioned as one of the clubs with legitimate interest.

A Big Time Bat Built for The Bank

Murakami isn’t some unknown slugger. The 25-year-old lefty slugger has already built an eye-popping résumé overseas:

A 56-home-run season in 2022.

A career slash line of .273/.394/.550 with a .945 OPS

Multiple NPB All-Star appearances and a World Baseball Classic title.

In Japan, he’s a superstar. The ball jumps off his bat, and his left-handed power would fit perfectly at Citizens Bank Park, where right field feels tailor-made for his pull-heavy swing. Combine that with his plate discipline and raw strength, and it’s no surprise front offices are circling.

Why The Phillies Make Sense

The Phillies love big-game talent — and Murakami fits their DNA. Even with Bryce Harper and Trea Turner (and hopefully a returning Kyle Schwarber) leading the way, the team still lacks a long-term middle-of-the-order bat to complement that core. Schwarber’s deal is up, Harper has transitioned to first base, and the lineup could use another left-handed threat with patience and pop.

Murakami checks both boxes. He’s not just a slugger; he gets on base nearly 40 percent of the time. That kind of offensive balance would instantly deepen the order and give the Phillies another weapon against right-handed pitching.

Add in Philadelphia’s growing scouting presence in Asia and a front office unafraid of splashy moves, and the fit becomes even more believable. Dombrowski’s Phillies don’t kick the tires— they usually swing hard when they see a star worth betting on.

The Risk — and the Cost

Of course, there’s no guarantee Murakami’s game translates seamlessly to MLB. His strikeout rate has climbed near 30 percent in recent NPB seasons, and adjusting to major-league velocity and breaking pitches could test his timing early.

Defensively, he’s played mostly third base but is widely projected to settle at first — which means the Phillies would have to get creative with their defensive alignment and DH rotation to make room.

Then comes the price. Because Murakami is over 25, he’s a true free agent, not bound by international bonus pools. That means any team can spend big — and they’ll have to. On top of what could easily be a $150 million contract, MLB’s posting system requires teams to pay an additional 15–20 percent fee to Murakami’s NPB club.

Would John Middleton sign off on another massive deal? Given his history — Harper, Turner, Wheeler, etc. — it’s hardly out of the question.

The Reward

For all the risk, the potential reward is enormous. Murakami’s mix of age, power, and plate discipline doesn’t hit the open market often. He could be a middle-order cornerstone for the next decade — a franchise-level addition who changes the lineup’s shape and the team’s international profile overnight.

Picture this: Turner leading off, Harper and Murakami anchoring the middle, a returning Schwarber lurking behind. That’s not just a good lineup — it’s a terrifying one (unless it’s the Postseason! Sorry, it’s too soon!)

The Bottom Line

Murakami’s posting makes this offseason far more intriguing for the Phillies. They’ll do their homework but make no mistake — this front office isn’t built to sit quietly when stars become available.

If they decide to push, Murakami could be the next “Middleton Moment” — another swing-for-the-fences move that reminds everyone Philadelphia still plays in the deep end.

And if he ends up mashing 35-40 homers somewhere else next summer? Don’t be surprised if Phillies fans are left wondering what could have been.