Phillies Prospect Aidan Miller Promoted to Triple-A Lehigh Valley

Philadelphia Phillies shortstop prospect Aidan Miller has earned a promotion to Triple-A Lehigh Valley for the final two weeks of the 2025 season—a well-deserved reward for turning his 2025 campaign around.

Miller endured a sluggish start at Double-A Reading, struggling to find consistency through the early part of the season. But that all changed in the second half.

Over the full season with Reading, his slash line reads: .257/.381/.426 with 13 home runs, 41 RBIs, 52 stolen bases, and an .809 OPS. Notably, he vaulted into steal superstar territory—swiping 52 bags to lead the Eastern League.

His surge in August underscored his revival: over six games, Miller slashed an eye-popping .385/.469/.692, racking up 10 runs, five doubles, a home run, four RBIs, and six stolen bases—earning him Eastern League Player of the Week honors.

Now comes the real test: facing seasoned, major-league–experienced arms in Lehigh Valley. For the Phillies, this promotion is both an evaluation and a preview of a future that many believe may include Miller on their 2026 roster.

Whether he can sustain this momentum in Allentown will be closely watched—and could significantly enhance his case for Big League time next season.